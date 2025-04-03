Actor Yul Edochie and his second wife have reportedly welcomed their third child together

The Nollywood star recently shared a video of him bottle feeding in baby, with Judy Austin speaking in the background

Some of Yul Edochie's colleagues in the movie industry have since been penning congratulatory messages to him

Nollywood actor and online preacher Yul Edochie has dropped a hint about him and his second wife, Judy Austin, welcoming their child together.

Recall that Yul had gushed about Judy as he shared a video where she showed off her baby bump.

Celebrities, fans congratulate Yul Edochie following speculation about them welcoming their third child. Credit: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Judy, on the other hand, had penned a message to Yul on how he has been treated her since she became pregnant.

She poured her heart out to her unborn child while expressing sweet words about her loving husband.

Yul Edochie stirs speculations about him and Judy Austin welcoming their third child. Credit: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie hints at welcoming a new baby

On Thursday, April 3, Yul, in a post, via his social media page, shared a video of himself carrying a new baby.

A clip captured him also bottle feeding the baby as Judy could be heard conversing with him in Igbo language in the background.

Sharing the video, Yul, in a caption, wrote:

"Blessings upon blessings."

Watch video of Yul Edochie bottle feeding new baby:

Celebs, fans congratulate Yul Edochie

Amid congratulations messages from the likes of actresses Moyo Lawal and Uche Ogbodo, some netizens also predicted the name of Yul Edochie's new baby.

However, other netizens were skeptical as they claimed the video Yul shared was an old one.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yul, in 2024, had revealed he would name his next son after US President Donald Trump.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read them below:

ucheogbodo said:

"Congratulations hun."

moyolawalofficial wrote:

"Congrats."

annyberryxx said:

"Is our baby Trump here already?? Abi na throwback?"

leculture said:

"A big congratulations to you isi mili and ijele odogwu @judyaustin1."

oilgas_25 said:

"Old video. Seriously these two need money they’re broke creating contents here and there."

naija.blood said:

"Baby factory don produce another one???

beautifullly_b wrote:

"My question is why are you both restless duo trying to use children to pepper May? Was she barren? A woman who gave birth to four adorable kids both male & female even her last child is way older than the by-force children you both are trying so hard to flaunt."

ebonyioma said:

"Donald Trump is here Congratulations Ezedike 1 of Nteje."

ify_belovesucre commented:

"Where you like this during Mays time, where you romantic and supportive to her."

mimichomy wrote:

"The way Yul loves Judy Austin Yuledochıe eeh as a lady if u see man way love u like this hold d man tight, this kind of love is rare, congratulations to Yuledochıe family we ur fans celebrate with U sır, sending u love from Amsterdam."

Yul Edochie shares feelings about Judy Austin

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Yul Edochie had the attention of many online as he spoke on the effect his second wife Judy Austin has on him.

This came days after his junior colleague, Esther Nwachukwu, accused Judy of putting Yul in a bottle.

The filmmaker, in a post, spoke on the importance of having her beside him as he showed off her pregnancy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng