Egbe, Kogi state - Gunmen killed an undertaker, Segun Adekoya, after attacking an ambulance along Egbe-Ogbe-Ponyan road in Yagba East local government of Kogi state.

The tragic incident occurred around 5pm on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

A resident says the undertaker could not run because of issue he has with one of his legs.

As reported by Daily Trust, the gunmen attacked the ambulance while the group was returning to Egbe after officiating at a funeral ceremony in the Ponyan community.

A resident of Egbe, Ademola Ganiyu, said the deceased with his workers took a corpse from Egbe hospital to Ponyan on Saturday morning.

He said the team prosecuted the undertaking role successfully before the unfortunate incident.

“Shortly after fixing a punctured tire on his way back, he ran into an ambush of the hoodlums, numbering about 30.

“While others escaped from the scene, he could not, as an accident that affected one of his legs years ago rendered it useless, making him to always shuffle in walking.

“His life less body was picked up on Sunday morning beside the road, shortly after farmers spotted it and raised alarm,”

Some locals said the lingering residents-herders’ crisis was responsible for Adekoya’s death while some attributed it to the activities of kidnappers

It was gathered that kidnappers have been on the prowl in that axis for months.

The state Police public relations officer, SP Williams Aya, could not be reached to react to the tragic incident as of the time of fillig this report.

