JAMB has released the 2025 UTME-Mock Notification Slip for printing, containing exam details like date, time, and venue

Candidates can access their slips from April 3, 2025, via the JAMB website and are advised to visit their test centres before the exam

The UTME-Mock is set for April 10, 2025, while the main UTME will begin on April 25, 2025, with JAMB urging candidates to prepare adequately

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has made the 2025 UTME-Mock Notification Slip available for printing, allowing registered candidates to access crucial details about the examination.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, confirmed the availability of the notification slip, which contains vital information such as the examination date, venue, time, and other necessary details for candidates participating in the optional UTME-Mock exam.

JAMB had announced that the main exam will start on April 25

Source: Facebook

Mock exam to hold on April 3

Candidates who registered for the mock examination can begin printing their slips from Thursday, April 3, 2025.

The board advised all participants to check their designated centres ahead of time to avoid last-minute difficulties on the examination day.

To access and print the slip, candidates should visit the official JAMB website at www.jamb.gov.ng. The process requires selecting the “2025 Mock Slip Printing” option, entering the registration number, and then printing the document.

The UTME-Mock examination is scheduled for Thursday, April 10, 2025, while the main UTME examination will commence on Friday, April 25, 2025.

The board urged all candidates to make adequate preparations and adhere strictly to the provided guidelines to ensure a seamless examination process.

JAMB reiterated its commitment to conducting a smooth and fair examination process, stressing the importance of early preparation and compliance with examination instructions.

Candidates are encouraged to visit their assigned test centres at least a day before the exam to familiarize themselves with the location and avoid any delays.

Record 2.03 million candidates register for 2025 UTME

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that a record-breaking 2,030,627 candidates have registered for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), marking the highest number of applicants in the board’s history.

This year’s registration figures surpass the 1.9 million candidates who applied for the UTME in 2023.

Among the registered candidates, 41,026 are below the age of 16, reflecting a growing trend of younger students seeking admission into tertiary institutions.

Dr. Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, confirmed the details during an interview in Abuja. He noted that the registration process, which concluded on March 8, excluded foreign candidates who will sit for the examination outside Nigeria.

JAMB candidates who would be barred

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB stressed that candidates whose biometrics verification is unsuccessful on the examination day would not be permitted to sit the UTME or its mock version.

JAMB noted that no parent or proxy is allowed to make any transaction on candidates' profiles or interfere with the registration "to avoid alterations and data mismatch".

To curtail registration infractions, the board reiterated the readiness of its surveillance mechanisms to track down uncooperative operators noting that a seamless registration exercise is a requirement for a successful examination.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng