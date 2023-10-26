A missing 300-level student of UNIPORT, Otuene Justina Nkang, has been found dead in her boyfriend's apartment after four days

The suspect, who reported stays in a highbrow area of Port-Harcourt killed Nkang and mutilated her body parts

The vigilante group apprehended the suspect while attempting to dispose of the decomposing corpse in a refuse dump

Rivers state, Port-Harcourt - A 300-level Biological Chemistry student of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Otuene Justina Nkang, has been found dead in her boyfriend’s apartment in the River State capital.

Nkang has been declared missing four days after leaving her place of work, where she was doing her industrial training at a private hospital in Port Harcourt.

As reported by Daily Trust, a source said Nkang’s boyfriend killed her and mutilated her bre*sts, eyes and other body parts.

The deceased was said to have left her place of primary responsibility to visit her boyfriend in a highbrow area in Port Harcourt.

The source said the vigilante group in the area apprehended the suspect while attempting to dispose of the decomposing corpse in a refuse dump.

“Otuene Justina Nkang was reported to be missing for four days ago. She was a 300-level student of Biological Chemistry at Uniport but unfortunately, she was killed by her boyfriend who tried disposing of her body this evening (Wednesday) but was caught. The suspect has been handed over to the police,”

According to Vanguard, the suspect, Collins, who resides on Road 15, NTA Road, Port Harcourt, was arrested after his estate security personnel discovered Justina’s dismembered body parts in bloody sacks.

Reacting to the tragic incident in the Police/Media WhatsApp platform, the Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe Koko, said that the Commissioner of Police, Policarp Emeka Nwaonyi, would address the media on the matter on Thursday (today).

