Former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani has urged Muhammadu Sanusi II and Ado Bayero to take their royal battle to the field

Sani suggested a football match between Sanusi II and Bayero in the Sani Abacha Stadium, noting that whoever emerges the winner should be declared Kano emir

The former lawmaker spoke days after the court delivered a ruling on the Kano Emirate tussle in favour of Sanusi II

Shehu Sani, a former Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, has waded into the Kano Emirate tussle involving the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and his rival Aminu Ado Bayero.

Sanusi vs Bayero: Shehu Sani proposes football match, explains

The ex-lawmaker offered a way out of the royal battle, suggesting a football match between the two contending parties instead of the ongoing judicial process.

Sani urged Sanusi II and Bayero to withdraw their cases from the courts and opt for the football field to determine who occupies the throne.

The former lawmaker, in a post shared on his Facebook page on Thursday, January 16, said the eventual winner of the soccer match should automatically take the Kano throne.

He spoke after the judgement of the appeal court which okayed Sanusi’s reinstatement as the Emir of Kano.

Senator Shehu Sani wrote:

“His Highness Aminu Bayero and His Highness Sanusi should withdraw their case in court.Both should select football players from Kano for their teams and play a match in the Sani Abacha Stadium.

“The two contending Emirs should be captains of their Team.I can volunteer as a referee since I have some maternal and paternal relations in Bebeji and Bichi (Danzabuwa). Whoever emerges as the winner between Team Aminu Fc or Team Sanusi Fc automatically becomes the Emir. Nagode.”

Legit.ng understands that the Kano Emirate tussle involving Sanusi II and his rival, Ado Bayero has continued to fuel tensions in the ancient city of Kano.

Sanusi and Bayero have continued to lay hold of the royal throne following conflicting court judgements.

Kano emirate: El-Rufai reacts as court delivers judgement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, reacted to the judgement of the Court of Appeal on the Kano emirate tussle.

El-Rufai congratulated Emir Sanusi over the ruling of the appellate court on Friday, January 10.

He called on the National Judicial Council to discipline the erring judge of the federal high court for his erroneous and disgraceful judgment.

