Kano state - Aminu Babba Danagundi, a kingmaker loyal to Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, said the battle to reclaim the throne has just started after the court of appeal judgement.

Danagundi said he had instructed his lawyers to proceed with all necessary arrangements to file for appeal at the Supreme Court.

As reported by Daily Trust, Danagundi filed the suit challenging the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir of Kano.

He stated this while reacting to the judgement of the appeal court which okayed Sanusi’s reinstatement as the Emir of Kano.

Speaking at at the Nassarawa Mini palace, on Sunday, January 12, he said he will fight and follow through on the case up to the Supreme Court.

“I have already instructed my lawyers since Friday to get a certified true copy of that judgment and we appeal to the Supreme Court. And as you know, for any decision or judgment of a lower court or the Court of Appeal, once you appeal against that judgment, you stay in the Supreme Court until the final determination of the suit before the Supreme Court.”

Danagundi explained that his team did not lose the case as the court ordered that the case be transferred to the state’s Chief Judge for redirection.

“After he finished reading his judgment, the other two judges disagreed with him. As you know, there are three. If two disagree, then they strike out the appeal. Because of that reason, I have to appeal against the suit of that court to the Supreme Court.”

He added that:

“I spent 17 years in Court with the late Emir Ado Bayero and I won. If I am to spend 20 years on this so be it, Governors will come and go, and we will be on it until we take it to the finish line. Nobody, no governor can impose the Emir on us. I am not scared of any human being born of a woman on this issue. I can go to any extent.”

Kano emirate: El-Rufai reacts as court delivers judgement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, reacted to the judgement of the court of appeal on the Kano emirate tussle.

El-Rufai congratulated Emir Sanusi over the ruling of the appellate court on Friday, January 10.

He called on the National Judicial Council to discipline the erring judge of the federal high court for his erroneous and disgraceful judgment.

