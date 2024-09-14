The court has granted an order preventing the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, from renovating his Nasarawa mini-palace

The order was granted by A Kano State High Court presided by Chief Judge, Justice Dije Abdu Aboki on Friday and Bayero is the sole defendant in the matter

Legit.ng reports that the monarch Bayero has been in a court battle with the 16th Emir of Kano Lamido Sanusi II over the royal throne after the state government dissolved the four emirates

A Kano State High Court presided by the Chief Judge, Justice Dije Abdu Aboki, has granted an interim order restraining the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, from renovating the Nasarawa mini palace.

Court stops Emir Bayero from renovating Nasarawa Palace amid his case with rival Sanusi and Kano government. Photo credit: Aminu Ado Bayero.

Bayero has been holding courts at the palace since his return to the state after the dissolution of the emirates in May 2024.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Kano state government, led by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the state attorney general, and the Emirate are the plaintiffs in the matter, while Bayero is the sole defendant.

The Guardian reported on Saturday, September 14, that the high court order directed parties in the suit to maintain status quo regarding the structural and architectural design of the palace pending hearing and determination of the suit.

“That an order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the defendant, his agents, privies,or anyone acting under the instruction or command of the defendant under whatever manner from demolishing, renovating repairing reconstructing refurbishing the property known as Gidan Sarki Nasarawa situate a long state road,Kano pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice before this cour,” Justice Aboki held.

In the court document seen by Daily Trust, the applicants filed an experte dated September 9 and supported by 33 paragraphs affidavit deposed to by Matawallen Kano, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed.

The court also ordered the monarch be served with the court processes by substituted means and fixed October 2 for hearing on motion on notice.

