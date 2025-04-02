Chloe Bailey has shared a post while she was in South Africa having some good time over there

In the post, she took pictures of some wild animals and used Burna Boy's song at the caption

Fans shared their take about Bailey's action as many insulated that she was still in love with the Nigerian singer

American singer Chloe Bailey has sparkled reaction after she shared some post on social media about her visit to South Africa.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had composed a heartbreak song "You Wasted my Time” after it was rumoured that she had broken up with Burna Boy.

Chloe Bailey's fans share their opinion about the singer and Burna boy after she released a heartbreak song. Photo cresdit@burnaboygram/@chloebailey

In the post shared by the female singer, she went on a visit to South Africa and visited an area with wild life.

She took lovely pictures with them and painted her Instagram handle red with the photos.

Chloe Bailey used Burna Boy song, 'Sitting on Top of the World', to describe her post.

Chloe Bailey excited about visiting South Africa, uses Burna Boy's song to express herself. Photo credit@chloebailey

Chloe Bailey speaks about feeling

The music star took to the caption of her post and used Burna Boy lyrics in his song, 'Sitting on Top of the World', to describe how she felt.

According to her, she was sitting on top of the world, and she made sure that she was grounded in nature anytime she was filming.

Recall that Chloe and Burna Boy were sighted together when she came to Lagos. She was seen being driven in the Nigerian singer's care in the city.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Chloe Bailey's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the American singer. Here are comments below:

@tkowednesday commented:

"Im zooming in to see if I can see burna boy reflection in the sunglasses."

@quincyspov said:

"Ugh you really make me wanna travel you really make it so worthwhile lmao."

@gilgal_uchechi stated:

"Always stunning. We understand girl say no more. Cmon song choice & location."

@chloemediahub commented:

"Seeing you live your best life is so beautiful."

@aieshamusic said:

"You know a girl is in love when she starts posting your songs. This people are still together she’s def feeling on top of the world."

@si.bongile7469 shared:

"Song choice said thats still my man and im gon stick by him."

@realballergee reacted:

"Nigerians smiling at this post likee. On your wedding day, the whole of Nigeria and Africa will wear your an-coKonga accuses Burna Boy of copyright infringement."

@vigra_inc commented:

"Them done settle behind closed doors, nice. Our Wife is back. Na wedding remain like this oo."

