FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has congratulated His Highness, Emir Muhammad Sanusi over his victory at the Court of Appeal.

Legit.ng recalls that Justice Gabriel Omoniyi Kolawole voided the Federal High Court’s decision in Kano, which nullified Sanusi’s appointment as the Emir of Kano.

El-Rufai said the NJC should discipline the erring judge of the federal high court Photo credit: @benigbakpa

El-Rufai reinstated the appellate court judgement that the federal high court has no business interfering in chieftaincy matters outside of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The former FCT minister NJC should discipline the erring judge for his disgraceful judgment on the Kano Emirate tussle between Sanusi and Aminu Ado Bayero.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said:

"KANO UPDATE: Congratulations to my dear friend and brother, His Highness, Emir Muhammad Sanusi II for this judgment. The federal high court has no business dabbling into chieftaincy matters outside of the FCT, and the erring judge ought to be disciplined by the NJC for the intentionally erroneous and disgraceful judgment."

Nigerians react as Sanusi wins Kano Emirate tussle

Larry Ik @LarryIk3

It is very unfortunate that court has to be the one deciding the status of our traditional institution, politicians has bastardized the fabric & sacredness of our highly revered traditions.

kohol terhemen @terhemenkohol

To be a judge in Nigeria at this time is challenging,the heat they face from different opposing parties to cases that come before them, a former gov is calling for deciplinary actions against him, not considering the pressure he might have faced before giving that judgement.

DSP @MagajiIsma53493

We tell them since, that federal high court lack such jurisdiction, it has limited clarity,

This is state matters and affairs, why federal something will interfere something that it has no business with.

Inuwa Daneji @ibdaneji

I hope this will end the whole issue and bring back some peace to Kano. They deliberately wanted to create problems for Kano.

Congrats to HRH.

Khone @kingkhone4real

Congratulations to his Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II. ALLAH has put Gandollar and APC crooks to shame.

Dr Houdini @Drz_deen

Na now I remember say u get hand for current Kano emirate wahala. Maybe Tinubu knows what he is doing.......🤔

Michael-Benedict @OmofomaEric

Your congratulations is misplaced. Make effort to read the two judgments from the court of appeal.

AbdulWaheed Junaid @WaheedJunaid2

What is the judgement of the court? Your friend is still yet to be the Emir of Kano.

NSA denies backing deposed Kano Emir

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nuhu Ribadu reacted to the recent brawl between the Kano state government and the deposed emir of Kano, Ado Bayero.

The national security adviser (NSA) denied facilitating the return of Bayero to the state after Governor Abba Yusuf dethroned him.

Legit.ng reports that Bayero returned to the ancient city of Kano on Saturday morning and then moved into a palace in Nassarawa LGA of the state.

