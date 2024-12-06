The Kano royal tussle has taken a different turn as heavily armed security operatives and men to the Department of State Service restricted exit and entry of the Emir's Palace

It was learnt that the development was due to Emir Muhammadu Sanusi's II plan to install his son as the district head of Bichi

There has been a legal battle between reinstated Sanusi and deposed Aminu Ado Bayero and the legal holder of the Kano Emirship

Heavily armed policemen and operatives of the State Security Service have surrounded the Kano State Emir's Palace, restricting entry and exit. This deployment is reportedly a response to Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II's plans to install Munir Sanusi, the newly appointed Wamban Kano, or District Head of Bichi.

The Emir's Palace, also known as Gidan Rumfa or Gidan Sarki, has been the residence of the traditional authority in Kano since its construction in the late 15th century ². The current tension stems from the Emir's intention to accompany Munir Sanusi to his official district posting in Bichi, despite existing disputes over the legitimacy of the Bichi Emirate Council.

Daily Trust reported that two weeks ago, APC National Chairman Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje reaffirmed the legitimacy of the Bichi Emirate Council and recognized Emir Nasiru Ado Bayero as the instituted Emir. However, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf recently invalidated the five Emirs, removing them from their chiefdoms under the newly passed Kano Emirate Council Law.

In a seemingly contradictory move, the government appointed three second-class Emirs, excluding Bichi, effectively creating a district head's domain. This decision has likely exacerbated tensions, leading to the increased security presence at the Emir's Palace and the Bichi Emir's Palace.

The standoff highlights the complex power dynamics at play in Kano State, with competing claims of legitimacy and authority. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the Emir, the government, and other stakeholders will navigate these tensions.

