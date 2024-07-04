There is a fresh twist regarding the Kano Emirate tussle between Muhammadu Sanusi II and his rival, Aminu Ado Bayero

Sanusi has been favoured as Bayero's lawyers on Thursday, have opted out from defending the embattled 15th emir of Kano state

The lawyers' decision was a response to the court’s refusal to grant a stay of proceedings, leading to dissatisfaction among the legal team

On Thursday, July 4, the legal representatives of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, in the ongoing Kano Emirate tussle, withdrew their services in the case before the State High Court.

As reported by Daily Trust, the legal representatives' action shows their dissatisfaction with a court ruling earlier not granting a stay of proceedings in the matter.

Sanusi vs Bayero: Impact of lawyers decision on Emirate crisis

Recall that Bayero has been in battle with Emir Muhammad Sanusi II over the control of the Kano Emirate after the amendment of the Kano Emirates Council Law.

However, the decision of the lawyers on Thursday, poses a major challenge for Bayero and a blessing in disguise for Sanusi II.

Why the lawyers stepped down

During a recent hearing, Abdul Muhammed, SAN, counsel to the first respondent, expressed concerns regarding the trial’s progression despite an existing motion of appeal and notice of stay of proceedings at a higher court.

“When a judge of a high Court is aware of application in a higher court, the notification in the dependency in the lower court must be in affidavit of facts. It is expected that at a trial court should stop the hearing on the matter pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice,” Muhammed explained to the court.

Despite his plea for an adjournment to allow adequate time for response to the court processes served that Thursday morning, the court denied this request.

Consequently, Muhammed and another senior member of the team, Barrister Sanusi Musa, (SAN) announced their withdrawal from representing the first respondent in the ongoing legal dispute, Vanguard reported.

Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu presided over the session and refused the application for the stay of proceedings, citing that “the affidavit is unknown to the rules of Court,” and the respondent did not disclose any special facts to warrant a stay.

She has adjourned the case to July 18 to rule on various applications, including the extension of time, notice of preliminary objection, and others.

Why Ganduje appointed Bayero, 4 other Kano Emirs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the NNPP chairman in Kano state, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, said the 15th Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero and four other Emirs were merely commissioners.

Dungurawa alleged that former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje appointed the five emirs to win the 2023 elections.

He said the 15th Emir of Kano, Bayero and the four other emirs ought to have vacated their seats after Ganduje’s tenure in May 2023.

