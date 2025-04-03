Best Solution Polytechnic, Akure school fees, courses and admission requirements

Best Solution Polytechnic, Akure is a private polytechnic established in 2014. The institution offers students practical skills useful in the local and international markets. Best Solution Polytechnic, Akure's school fees are N80,000 with an additional N10,000 for Engineering and Applied Science courses. Prospective students can apply for various courses as long as they have met the minimum admission requirements.

Best Solution Polytechnic, Akure was established in 2014.

Best Solution Polytechnic, Akure school fees

Best Solution Polytechnic's new students and returning students are required to pay school fees fully before the commencement of learning. The institution's school fees vary depending on the course of study. Below is a table showing a breakdown of the Best Solution Polytechnic, Akure school fees.

Item Cost (₦) Basic fee 80,000 Practicals (Engineering and Applied Science courses) 10,000 Hostel 20,000 Acceptance fee 15,000 Screening fee 2,000

The application fee is excluded from the above breakdown. New applicants can pick up hard copy application forms at the institution, where they are required to pay a non-refundable fee of N15,000.

Best Solution Polytechnic, Akure offers various certificates, diplomas and higher diplomas both full-time and part-time.

Like many institutions of higher learning, students are urged to pay school fees early to avoid inconvenience. Contact the school management to find out the Best Solution Polytechnic school fee payment modes.

Courses offered in Best Solution Polytechnic

Before joining Best Solution Polytechnic, it is important to familiarise yourself with the institution's courses. The Polytechnic offers full-time and part-time programs under four schools as follows:

Business & Management Studies

The School of Business & Management Studies caters for students with a passion for business. Below are two business courses offered at this school.

Accounting

Business Administration & Management

Applied Science and Information Technology

Best Solution Polytechnic requires science and engineering students to pay extra, N10000 for practicals.

Applied Science and Information Technology instils practical application of scientific knowledge and technological skills. Information technology skills have become vital in solving real-world problems. Below are the courses under this school.

Computer Science

Science Laboratory Technology

Engineering Technology

The Engineering Technology School focuses on instilling practical skills in engineering principles and technologies. If you love Engineering courses and are interested in pursuing some of the two best courses, there are two options to choose from.

Computer Engineering

Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Entrepreneurship Studies

Entrepreneurship Studies School focuses on equipping students with skills in order for them to be self-reliant. The following are the courses offered at this school.

Baking Technology

Fashion Design

Catering

Printing Technology

Interior Decoration

Painting Technology

Metal Fabrication Technology

Photography

Best Solution Polytechnic minimum requirements

To be admitted to Best Solution Polytechnic, applicants generally need to have attained the minimum requirements. They include:

Best Solution Polytechnic, Akure only allows admits students who have met the minimum requirements.

Have a minimum of five (5) O'Level subjects at credit level in relevant subjects in not more than two sittings in the subjects relevant to their proposed courses.

In addition, credit in Mathematics and English Language is compulsory for all candidates.

Have attained a minimum of a Third Class honours or pass degree or HND for conversion programs.

Must have completed or exempted from the mandatory National Youth Service Corp Scheme (NYSC).

Is Best Solution Polytechnic accredited?

Yes, the Nigerian Polytechnic is a fully accredited private polytechnic. It was established in 2014, by Dr. Micheal Abiodun.

What is Best Solution Polytechnic Akure's acceptance fee?

Best Solution Polytechnic Akure's acceptance fee is ₦15,000. The acceptance is payable once prospective students get an admission offer.

How much are Best Solution Polytechnic school fees?

The polytechnic's basic school fee is ₦80,000. However, students undertaking Engineering Technology and Applied Science courses may pay an additional fee of ₦10,000 for practicals.

How much is the Best Solution Polytechnic Hostel fee?

The institution provides accommodation for all its boarding students at the school. However, this comes at an extra cost of ₦20,000.

What is the Best Solution Polytechnic cut-off mark?

The JAMB minimum cut-off mark for Best Solution Polytechnic is 100. Prospective students can choose a suitable course from the institution as long as they meet the cut-off mark.

Best Solution Polytechnic, Akure school fees are affordable, ensuring accessibility to quality education for all students. Prospective students can apply for the Higher Diploma, Diploma, and certificate courses provided they meet the minimum requirements.

