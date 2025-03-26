The Senate Committee on Ethics declared Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment case against Senate President Godswill Akpabio as “closed,” citing ongoing legal proceedings

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawyer requested the committee chairman, Neda Imaseun, to step down over bias concerns, but the Senate dismissed the plea, citing procedural violations in the petition

Despite the Senate’s decision, Akpoti-Uduaghan has filed a contempt suit against Imaseun and Akpabio over her suspension, shifting the dispute to the courts

FCT, Abuja - The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions has declared the sexual harassment case brought by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio as “closed” within the upper legislative chamber.

Neda Imaseun, chairman of the committee, made the announcement on Tuesday, March 25, while responding to accusations of bias from Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal counsel, Abiola Akiode.

Call for committee chairman to step down

Akiode had earlier called for Imaseun to recuse himself from handling the matter, citing concerns over fairness.

“Our intention is that, if we are going to proceed, we want the chair to please step down from this conversation to allow for fairness and justice in accordance with the constitution of this country,” Akiode stated.

Senate cites court case, dismisses petition

In his response, Imaseun defended the Senate’s decision to step away from the case, pointing out procedural violations in Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition.

“Let me tell you, the first petition that came before us was signed by Distinguished Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Contrary to our rules, you cannot sign your own petition,” Imaseun stated.

He also noted that the petition lacked an address, making it inadmissible by Senate standards, The Cable reported.

Furthermore, Imaseun cited Senate rules prohibiting deliberation on matters pending before a court of law.

“The learned respondent (Akpabio’s counsel) has just told us that this matter is before the law court. By our rule book, order 40 (7), ‘the Senate should not receive or deliberate on any matter to which actions are pending in any court of law,’” he said.

Senate declares matter closed

Given the ongoing legal proceedings, Imaseun announced that the Senate would no longer entertain discussions on the case, Vanguard reported.

“The petitioner said she would not speak to her petition because the committee is biased, and the respondent has just told us that this case is before a competent court of law. Therefore, this committee will allow the court of law, that will not be biased, to handle this matter.

“Therefore, this matter is closed here at the Senate and it is adjourned sine die," he stated.

Akpoti-Uduaghan files contempt suit

Despite the Senate’s position, Akpoti-Uduaghan has filed a contempt application against Imaseun and Senate President Godswill Akpabio over her suspension from the chamber.

The legal battle is expected to continue in court, as stakeholders closely watch how the case unfolds.

Judge opts out of Natasha’s case against Akpabio

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the federal high court, Abuja, who was assigned to hear a suit that was filed by the suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan recused himself from the case.

The trial judge cited a petition Akpabio wrote to challenge his objectivity in the matter. Though the suit was originally fixed for hearing, however, when the matter was called up by the court’s clerk, Justice Egwuatu, announced his decision in a short ruling he delivered.

According to him, the case file would be returned to the chief judge for a reassignment to another judge.

