Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, met with a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdulsalam Abdulkarim Zaura.

Legit.ng reports that 2027 presidential hopeful Obi visited Zaura in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

Peter Obi meets APC's Abdulsalam Abdulkarim Zaura in Abuja. Photo credit: His Excellency, Abdussalam Abdulkarim Zaura

Source: Facebook

Moses Paul, convener of the Free Nigeria Movement (FNM) and an ally of Obi, was also among the visitors.

Zaura wrote on his known Facebook page recently with accompanying pictures:

"In my ongoing efforts to drive development in Kano State, I had the honour of hosting His Excellency, Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

"Beyond political divides, the AA Zaura Foundation and I look forward to collaborating with him on initiatives that promote growth and progress in Kano and Nigeria as a whole."

Check out photos of the visit here.

Obi’s private visit to Zaura’s residence reflected a developing connection between the two political figures. Observers view Obi’s outreach as part of his strategy to engage key stakeholders nationwide ahead of the 2027 polls.

Obi's visit to Zaura: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, some Nigerians on Facebook shared their thoughts about the visit.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

Mujaheed Sabitu Kode wrote:

"Something big is coming Insha'Allah."

Abubakar Khaleed wrote:

"Masha Allah. May Almighty Allah guide you to achieve the good things you have for Kano state."

Aa Zaura 44 Local Govt Team commented:

"The Incoming Vice President 2027, His Excellency, Abdussalam Abdulkarim Zaura."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng