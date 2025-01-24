Shehu Sani Lists Jeremiah Useni’s Projects in Abuja as FCT Minister
FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has mourned the loss of the former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lt Gen Jeremiah Useni.
Legit.ng recalls that the death of Useni was announced by the Plateau state governor, Caleb Mufta
Sani said Useni’s death was a great loss to the country.
The former federal lawmaker said Useni built and completed many projects in the nation’s capital while he was the FCT minister.
He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Friday, January 24, 2025.
Senator Sani listed the National Assembly Complex, Apo legislative Quarters, All the Gwarimpa Housing estate, and the Diplomatic drive as some of Useni’s projects in Abuja.
“Late General Jerry Useini was the FCT Minister who built the National Assembly Complex, Apo legislative Quarters, All the Gwarimpa Housing estate, the Diplomatic drive among many other projects. A great loss to the country. May his soul rest in peace.”
In another tweet, Sani said Useini reminded the lawmakers he built the whole Complex with less than N5Billion when the N30billion was budgeted for National Assembly’s renovation.
“When about N30billion was budgeted for the renovation of the National Assembly, the Late Senator (General) Jerry Useini reminded the lawmakers that he built he built the whole Complex with less than N5Billion when he was the FCT minister.”
