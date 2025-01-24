The newly elected Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, who was recently presented with the staff of office, has returned to Canada

His return comes at a time when he is expected to undergo the mandatory pre-coronation traditional rites known as Ipebi

Nigerians have reacted to the development, with many expressing amazement and others voicing shock at why the king-elect would leave the country before his enstoolment

The new Alaafin, who was officially recognized and presented with the necessary regalia by Governor Seyi Makinde on January 13, reportedly left Nigeria to conclude work obligations and formally resign from his professional commitments abroad.

Owoade succeeds the highly revered and respected late Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who ruled for 53 years before passing away at age 83.

The Alaafin stool is one of the most prestigious traditional thrones in Yorubaland, rivaling the Ooni of Ife, currently occupied by Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Gov Makinde sets coronation date

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde announced during the presentation of the certificate of enstoolment and staff of office that the formal coronation would be held on April 4, as reported by the PUNCH.

Tradition mandates that the king-elect undergo a series of ritual processions called Ipebi before being crowned. This was expected to begin immediately after the government accepted his candidacy.

However, to the surprise of many, the king-elect returned to Canada, where he resided before the kingship selection process.

Nigerians react to Alaafin's journey to Canada

Many Nigerians consider it sacrilegious for an Alaafin to spend even one night outside the palace, let alone leave the country.

Reactions online have been intense, reflecting the cultural and traditional significance attached to the throne.

Idris Oyarevuegbe said:

Why are they making mockery of our traditional institutions?

Ever Kennedy submtted:

"When government enter culture and traditions Wetin you expect, traditional leaders to also behave like government appointees, a typical king no supposed leave the community orless in case of life and death or an emergency situation, talk more of the country"

Uchenna Kenneth Ofoegbu commented:

"Na so una go just dey pollute African tradition and culture.... That's why Nigeria has remained the way it is.... Nothing to fear again"

Rasaq Olawale countered:

"He works at one oil company in canada and he needs to officially resign from work so that he can proceed with other traditional rites."

Alabi Choice Johnson said:

"That's government working. And not irumole again"

Alaafin: ‘We’ve chosen Gbadegesin' - Kingmakers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five kingmakers in Oyo rejected an alleged move by Governor Makinde to kickstart a new process for the selection of the vacant stool of the Alaafin.

The displeased kingmakers described Makinde's purported step as illegal and a disregard for the judiciary.

The kingmakers who expressed their displeasure with this move are High Chief Hamzat Yusuf, Akinniku of Oyo; High Chief Wakeel Akindele, Lagunna of Oyo; High Chief Yusuf Akínade, Bashorun of Oyo; Chíef Wahab Oyetunji, warrant chief stand-in for Asipa of Oyo, and Chief Gbadebo Mufutau, warrant chief stand-in for Alapinní of Oyo.

