The 16th Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II has reacted to the Court of Appeal delivered in his favour

Following his legal victory, Sanusi warned those plotting unrest in Kano and urged his supporters to remain calm

Sanusi II and his rival Ado Bayero are in court over the Kano royal throne, the monarchs are laying hold to the throne

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has appealed to residents to maintain calm and resist any temptation that could lead to unrest in the ancient city.

Sanusi reacts as court delivers judgement in his favour amid battle with rival, Ado Bayero Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Aminu Ado Bayero

Source: Facebook

Sanusi warns against instigators of unrest in Kano

Legit.ng recalls that Justice Gabriel Omoniyi Kolawole voided the Federal High Court’s decision in Kano, which nullified Sanusi’s appointment as the Emir of Kano.

Reacting to the court judgement, Sanusi II noted that those who want to ignite chaos in the ancient city of Kano will be consumed by their wish.

On Saturday, January 11, Vanguard reported that the Emir the appeal in a viral video while reacting to the verdict of the Court of Appeal, delivered in his favour.

The Emir stated that some people were hell-bent on instigating unrest in the state.

Sanusi said:

“As you all know, the Appeal Court has confirmed today that the Federal High Court has no jurisdiction over emirate issues. This judgment was expected, and those who initiated the case in court knew this all along.

“However, for the past eight months, their aim has been to promote selfish interests and instigate unrest in this part of the country.

“Despite their efforts, our greatest achievement is that the state has remained peaceful. There has been no violence or disorder. We call on everyone to continue maintaining peace and unity.

“This battle is not ours but God’s. And God does not need anyone’s help. Let us keep praying for His guidance and intervention. May God protect us, and whoever seeks to ignite chaos in Kano, may that fire consume them instead.

“To those who wish harm upon Kano or its peace, may they face the consequences of their own wishes.

“They may attempt to provoke violence, but let us not respond to their actions. Let us not engage them in any way. Whoever questions God’s judgment will ultimately face the consequences of doing so,” Sanusi said.

Legit.ng understands that the Kano Emirate tussle involving Sanusi and his rival, Ado Aminu Bayero has continued to fuel tensions in the ancient city of Kano.

Sanusi and Bayero have continued to lay hold of the royal throne following conflicting court judgements.

Read more about Sanusi here:

Emir Sanusi vows to depose title holders

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sanusi threatened to depose any titleholder found guilty of beating his wife.

The Emir made the statement while speaking at the commemoration of the 60th birthday of the Dan Amar of Kano, Professor Suleiman Abubakar.

Sanusi has been one of the leading northern traditional rulers who have been vocal against violence against women in the northern region.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng