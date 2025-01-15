Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has thrown his weight behind the 16th Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II

At an event on Wednesday, Falana asserted that Kano state cannot have two emirs and urged the NBA to intervene in the Kano Emirate tussle

Falana also explained how supporters of Sanusi's rival, Ado Bayero, have vowed to drag the case to the Supreme Court

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has said Kano State must have only one Emir as passed by the Court of Appeal and the 16th Emir of Kano has come to stay despite stiff opposition.

Falana backs Sanusi as Kano Emir

Legit.ng recalls that Justice Gabriel Omoniyi Kolawole voided the Federal High Court’s decision in Kano, which nullified Sanusi’s appointment as the Emir of Kano.

Falana said this at the 21st Memorial Lecture of Chief Gani Fawehimi in Lagos.

As reported by Daily Trust, the legal luminary called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to intervene in the Kano Emirate royal battle while alleging that supporters of Sanusi's rival are preparing to drag the case to the Supreme Court even if it takes decades.

Falana said:

“But as for us as lawyers, when we are gathered there, we must tell ourselves some basic truths. Your majesty, we want to congratulate you for your victory in the court of appeal.

“Your opponents say they are going to the Supreme Court as far as the law is concerned and it’s so certain and this is where the NBA must come in. Where the law has been settled. that the traditional institution is not a fundamental right matter. So, you can’t say as a traditional ruler, you are going to enforce your fundamental rights in court.

“Your majesty, wherever they are going, whether Supreme Court or whatever, you have come to stay. And we must only have one Emir in Kano. We can’t have two Emirs in Kano, two speakers in Rivers. This confusion must stop.”

Legit.ng understands that the Kano Emirate tussle involving Sanusi and his rival, Ado Aminu Bayero has continued to fuel tensions in the ancient city of Kano.

Sanusi and Bayero have continued to lay hold of the royal throne following conflicting court judgements.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, reacted to the judgement of the court of appeal on the Kano emirate tussle.

El-Rufai congratulated Emir Sanusi over the ruling of the appellate court on Friday, January 10.

He called on the National Judicial Council to discipline the erring judge of the federal high court for his erroneous and disgraceful judgment.

