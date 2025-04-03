Olatayo Amokade, known as Ijebu, and his wife marked their 10th wedding anniversary on 2 April 2025 with a touching social media post

Ijebu shared a throwback wedding photo and a recent video on Instagram, captioned with gratitude to God and love for his wife

The actor promoted his wife’s bead-making business in the post, calling on fans to support her creative venture

On April 2, 2025, Nollywood comic star Olatayo Amokade, fondly called Ijebu, and his wife celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt display of love.

The couple, based in Lagos, took to Instagram to share their joy, with Ijebu posting a throwback photo from their 2015 wedding alongside a recent video.

Actor Ijebu and wife celebrate 10th year anniversary. Photo Credit: @Ijebuuofficial

The caption read, “TILL OUR DAY. Happy 10th YEAR WEDDING ANNIVERSARY . Thank You Everyone . The Amokade’s. Pls patronize my wife any kind of Beads,” reflecting gratitude to God and appreciation for their supporters.

The post captured the essence of their decade-long marriage, rooted in faith and family, a story that resonated across Nigeria’s vibrant social media scene.

The throwback photo showcased the couple in their wedding finery, a nostalgic nod to their early days, while the recent video offered a glimpse of their current life, filled with warmth and togetherness. Ijebu’s words highlighted their journey through life’s ups and downs, from building a family to sustaining their bond amidst the demands of Nollywood fame.

By including a call to patronise his wife’s bead-making business, Ijebu blended celebration with support for her entrepreneurial spirit, a move that echoed the hustle culture familiar to many Nigerians.

Fans responded with an outpouring of love, leaving comments like “Ogo yin a ma po” and “God bless this union,” reflecting the communal joy of such milestones.

See the post here:

Reactions to Ijebu's anniversary post

@iamkemikorede said:

"Forever together Insha Allah ❤️❤️"

@1stladyskincare replied:

"My sister try oo see ijebu 😂 congratulations my people"

@sajetiologa said:

"Happy anniversary to you beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@ashabi.mohsimple_ replied:

"Congratulations more years to celebrate 😍😍😍😍"

@tunmyray_entertainment commented:

"Happy Wedding Anniversary to my own people, I pray for many more years together forever Amen 🙏"

Ijebu and wife mark a decade of shared dreams

Ijebu’s anniversary post was more than a moment—it was a reflection of endurance. The contrast between the 2015 wedding photo and the 2025 video told a story of growth, with the couple now raising children and navigating life’s challenges together.

The video, vibrant with their chemistry, showed why Ijebu remains a beloved figure in Yoruba cinema, bringing the same authenticity to his personal life as he does to his roles. The caption’s simplicity, paired with its heartfelt tone, connected with fans who saw their values of love and gratitude mirrored in the Amokades’ journey.

The promotion of his wife’s bead-making business added a practical layer to the celebration. Beads, a staple of Nigerian fashion, represented her creativity, and Ijebu’s shoutout was a testament to their partnership. This gesture, grounded in Nigeria’s culture of supporting one another’s hustle, made the most relatable to many in Lagos and beyond.

Ijebu surprised wife with a new car

In a Legit.ng story from August 2023, Ijebu gifted his wife a brand new car.

The actor shared a video of her emotional reaction as she received the keys.

Celebrities like Mercy Aigbe and fans hailed the couple’s love, making it a widely shared moment.

Source: Legit.ng