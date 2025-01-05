A petrol tanker overturned near First Bank in Agbor, Delta State, triggering an explosion that killed five people and destroyed properties

At least five people have been confirmed dead, and several properties, including two banks, were destroyed following a petrol tanker explosion in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The explosion occurred along the Old Asaba-Lagos Road on Sunday afternoon, leaving a devastating trail of destruction, including property worth millions lost to the inferno.

Tanker overturns, explosion follows

Sources revealed that the explosion was triggered when a petrol tanker overturned while navigating a turn near the First Bank in Agbor.

“We were told that the petrol tanker fell by the First Bank in Agbor when the driver tried to make a turn at the old Lagos/Asaba road,” an eyewitness recounted.

The witness described the scene as chaotic and tragic, stating,

“As I ran to the scene to find out, it was devastating. Five people have been confirmed dead, while property, including two banks, were still burning.”

The witness further expressed frustration over the absence of emergency response teams, particularly firefighters, said:

“We are yet to see firefighters at the scene; the fire is still burning as I speak to you now.”

Authorities have yet to make an official statement, but the damage caused by the fire continues to be assessed, with local residents and business owners left in shock over the scale of destruction. The cause of the tanker’s loss of control remains under investigation.

