The Imo State Police are investigating the deaths of 18 people in Orsu, who were found killed with machete wounds after Masqueraders' Day celebrations

Killings occurred in multiple villages, with suspicions of IPOB/ESN involvement, as no gunshots or arguments were heard

The killings are believed to be an attempt to instil fear and force locals to flee, raising security concerns in the area

The Imo State Police Command has launched an investigation into the brutal killings of 18 people in Orsu Local Government Area on Sunday, January 5.

The attacks, which targeted several communities including Umukabia, Eziawa, Ihittenasa, Umuhu, Amaoku, and Amaebe, have shocked residents and drawn widespread condemnation.

18 people confirmed dead after attack of gunmen in Imo communities

Source: Getty Images

Details of the attacks

Reports indicate that the killings took place following the annual Masqueraders' Day celebrations in Orsu, where locals gathered to mark the festive season.

After the celebration, some holidaying residents went to a local drinking joint to unwind, only to be found dead the next day.

A source said,

"All nine people in the joint, whether customers or attendants, were discovered dead, butchered with deep machete cuts."

A resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, added,

“We were just a few blocks away, and nobody heard any gunshots or arguments. We suspect members of IPOB and ESN are responsible for this.”

In addition to the killings at the drinking joint, three corpses were discovered in Umukabia, five in Eziawa, and five in Ihittenasa, all with similar machete wounds.

Police react to tragic incidents

Imo State’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident and assured the public that an investigation was underway.

"The police are aware of the killings, and CP Aboki Danjuma has already set up a high-powered security team involving different security agencies to unravel the case," Okoye said.

Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, a former chairman of the Nigerian Human Rights Commission and a native of Orsu, took to social media to express his concern, calling the killings a "systematic slaughter" and highlighting the lack of response from local, state, and federal government.

While the exact motive remains unclear, sources believe that the killings were intended to instil fear in the local population and force them to leave the area once again, The Punch reported.

Orsu had been under the control of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and their armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), for years.

However, recent military operations have led to the recovery of some territories, with displaced residents slowly returning, The Gurdian reported.

A police source speculated,

"The killers are trying to send a message to the locals, making them fear for their safety and abandon their communities once again."

As of now, the police have urged the residents to remain calm while the investigation continues.

The gruesome killings have left the community in mourning and raised serious concerns about security in the region

DSS kills scores of IPOB/ESN members, bandits in South East, North

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have killed several members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and their Eastern Security Network (ESN), alongside numerous bandits in Niger State.

The recent operations come as part of an ongoing crackdown on armed groups causing unrest in various regions of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng