No fewer than three locations have experienced stampedes leading to the death of many across the nation

Over 32 children were killed during a funfair in Ibadan, Oyo state with similar incidents in Okija in Anambra and Maitama in Abuja

This article highlights five ways to avoid and prevent stampedes during an event with a large crowd

Ibadan, Oyo state - It has become pertinent to know how to avoid stampedes following the tragic deaths in Ibadan, Oyo state, Okija in Anambra, and Maitama in the federal capital territory.

Legit.ng reports that over 32 children were killed during a funfair in Ibadan with similar incidents in Okija and Abuja.

Many people have been killed in Ibadan, Anambra and Abuja Photo credit: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Vanguard, below are some safety measures to prevent and avoid stampedes during events.

Crowd control

Event organisers are to design entry and exit points to facilitate smooth movement and minimize congestion.

Organisers are also expected to deploy security personnel to strategic points to monitor crowd behavior and swiftly address potential surges or disruptions.

They are to utilize barriers and clear signage to guide attendees and prevent bottlenecks.

Monitor and manage capacity

Organisers should regulate ticket sales and monitor entries into the venue to prevent overcrowding which leads to stampedes.

They are to also ensure the number of attendees remains within the venue’s safe capacity.

A thorough assessment of the venue’s capacity should be conducted to avoid overcrowding and ensure sufficient space for movement.

Clear communication

The use of public address systems, digital screens, and signage can help prevent confusion and panic among attendees.

The communication tools can be used to share information about exits, schedules, and emergency procedures.

Providing calm, concise, and consistent instructions to guide the crowd safely in the event of an emergency can prevent chaos.

Train and Equip Staff

Training sessions on crowd management and emergency response for staff members and security personnel will help in managing large crowds effectively.

Well-prepared staff with all the necessary communication tools will ensure efficient coordination during the event.

Event organisers should perform emergency drills to reinforce preparedness and clarify roles for everyone involved.

Prepare for Emergencies

Organisers prepare for emergencies by having protocols for crowd control, medical emergencies, and evacuation procedures.

Sufficient medical personnel and first aid stations should be provided on-site to handle any injuries promptly.

Source: Legit.ng