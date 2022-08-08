Igbo socio-cultural group, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is not not in good terms with President Muhammadu Buhari at present

The group is fuming over the President's statement about the recent killings in Imo state and across the southeastern region

President Buhari was perceived to have blamed the leaders of the region for the incessant attacks, a statement that didn't go down well with the group

President Muhammadu Buhari is yet again a victim of criticism following his recent statement about the incessant killings in Imo state, the southeastern region of Nigeria.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide described Buhari's comment on insecurity as being unduly selective.

President Muhammadu Buhari blamed leaders of the southeastern region for the incessant attacks in the region. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

A statement by the group, issued by its national spokesperson, Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, stated that the group was not pleased by President Buhari's comment and his attitude toward the state of insecurity in the country and his remark blaming the leaders of the region for the incessant attacks.

The statement reads:

”Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide joins the Presidency and indeed the good people of Nigeria in condemning this dastardly act that occurred at Imo State, South East of Nigeria. Ohanaeze has repeatedly explained that amongst the Igbo, human life is very sacred. The sanctity of life is so elevated that killing of a human being in whatever circumstance is considered an abomination.

“Ohaneaeze Ndigbo, however, frowns at the statement by the Presidency which is nuanced against the South East as a haven for terrorists that attack non-indigenes and law enforcement officials; implying that the insecurity persists because the leaders have not forcefully spoken."

"Buhari was unfair with his comment" - Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The group described the President's comment as unfair to the people of the southeastern region despite knowing the root cause of insecurity in the region.

Ohaneaeze Ndigbo challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to end insecurity as the power and solution lie in the grasp of his hands.

The group said:

“The above remarks by the presidency appear to have ignored the prolonged open war with the Boko Haram in the North East; the Banditry in the North West, especially in Katsina State; the Fulani Herdsmen invasion of several communities in the Middle Belt region; the Church massacre at Owo; the daily kidnappings on our highways; the Kaduna-Abuja train abduction, etc."

Denial of Igbo presidency by APC, PDP will come with consequences, says Ohanaeze Ndigbo

In another development, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has warned the two main political parties of the consequences of snubbing the southeast for the presidency.

The prominent Igbo group said the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar as the presidential flag bearers of both parties will have consequences.

The group, however, commended the Igbo presidential aspirants who participated in the primary elections.

