A young Nigerian man has shared his pain on social media after getting stuck in traffic for hours in Lagos state

In a video, he filmed himself inside his car and lamented that he had been in the same place for several hours

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A frustrated Nigerian man took to social media to express his exasperation after being stuck in Lagos traffic for hours.

He recorded a video of himself trapped inside his car, bemoaning the fact that he had been stuck in the same spot for a long time.

Nigerian man cries out after encountering serious traffic in Lagos state Photo credit: @sonariwoondeck/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man laments bitterly over Lagos traffic

The man, who goes by the handle @sonariwoondeck on TikTok, likened the Lagos traffic to "the hunger games," emphasising that it was one of the worst traffic days the city had experienced.

He revealed that it was his second time getting stuck in traffic that day, with the first incident occurring in the morning.

Despite his house being nearby, he was unable to move, and the situation had become so dire that pedestrians were opting to walk instead.

In his words:

"Lagos state traffic is like the hunger games. This has to be one of the WORSE traffic days we’ve had. This is now the second time I am stuck in this Lagos state traffic today. There was round one this morning and now is round two. My house is just here but we have been stuck in this place for many hours. It has gotten to the point that people are walking."

Nigerian man says he was stuck in Lagos traffic for hours. Photo credit: @sonariwoondeck/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man laments over Lagos traffic

The video sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users who sympathised with the man's plight.

@AjiDev said:

"I cant imagine being popular and being stuck in traffic."

@Anny said:

"Why do I feel like I was the baddie you saw. I trekked the whole bourdillon road to marcopolo lekki phase one after spending 4hours plus in the Uber from surulere and paying 40k with abeg."

@dera_CHUKWU said:

"Ah tire oooo but which side u dey mk ah follow u go house ah don tire."

@P E L U M I E said:

"I nearly broke up with my partner yesterday cos I was angry and started saying some annoying words to her. Omo yesterday was hectic."

@Charity Eberechukwu wrote:

"I trek from before Obalende bridge to that domino pizza leading to landmark beach side guys I cried yesterday."

@Adenola reacted:

"Abeg help us ask our Gominor oo. Nah only him regime he dey do road construction during Woking hours."

@ChulaMayana said:

"Na why you go de the traffic, a whole baddie? See hin lips."

@stephsdigitalens commented:

"Not funny, but GOD help us. ThankGOD i slept in Chevron cause I would’ve called in sick at the office today."

@bigslim added:

"Na to leave the car go house come back come carry d car after eating."

Watch the video here:

Mother cries out over serious traffic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman went to pick up her child from school, but she did not make it home until around 9pm.

According to the woman based in Lagos, she was held in traffic, which took over the mega city on Wednesday, April 2.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng