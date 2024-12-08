Best Graduating Female Student from Nigerian Varsity Receives ₦50 Million Gift from Tinubu's Wife
- First Lady Oluremi Tinubu launched a ₦50 million fund for JABU’s top female graduates, awarding ₦5 million annually for 10 years
- Announced at JABU’s 15th convocation, the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Prize for Academic Excellence celebrates female academic achievement
- JABU honored 626 graduates, including 50 first-class students, as the VC urged them to uphold the school’s values
Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady, has established a ₦50 million endowment fund for the overall best female graduating students of Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU).
The announcement was made during the university’s 15th convocation ceremony on Friday, 6 December.
Tinubu, represented by Ekiti State First Lady Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, also received an honorary doctorate from the institution, The Punch reported.
"Today, in my pursuit and support of education, I hereby donate a sum of ₦50 million as an endowment fund. The overall best student today is a female and would be a beneficiary of the money," Tinubu stated.
Pro-Chancellor: Fund Spread Over 10 Years
Dr. Joash Amupitan, the Pro-Chancellor of JABU, explained that the fund would be allocated over a decade, with ₦5 million awarded annually to the top female graduate, Vanguard reported.
"This initiative, named the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Prize for Academic Excellence, underscores our dedication to recognising and rewarding outstanding achievement.
"The First Lady has already credited the university’s account with the impressive sum," Amupitan said.
Vice Chancellor Celebrates Graduates
Professor Olaosebikan Fakolujo, JABU’s Vice Chancellor, praised the graduates for their achievements and urged them to embody the institution’s values.
“My charge to you is to continue to imbibe the motto and spirit of the university, ‘For Knowledge and Godly Service,’" Fakolujo said.
At the event, it was disclosed that 626 students received first degrees, with 50 earning first-class honours, and 114 students graduated at the postgraduate level.
