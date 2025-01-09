A violent clash between Hausa and Fulani communities in Gululu village, Jigawa State, resulted in the loss of 11 lives and the destruction of 31 huts, causing significant tension

Fulani elder Suleiman Abubakar Jahun, who lost five children, and other victims have appealed for government assistance and justice

The Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has provided immediate relief, while authorities work to restore peace and security in the region

A violent clash between Hausa and Fulani communities in Gululu village, located within Jahun and Miga local government areas of Jigawa State, resulted in the tragic loss of at least 11 lives and the destruction of 31 huts.

The incident, which occurred last Friday, has sparked significant tension and grief within the affected communities.

Deadly clash resulted in deaths, homes burnt. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

Eyewitness Accounts and Community Impact

Suleiman Abubakar Jahun, a Fulani elder who tragically lost five of his children, recounted the horrific events, emphasizing that his children were innocent victims.

“I was at home when people informed me of a fight between Hausa and Fulani communities. Upon arriving at the scene, I witnessed rampant killings, which were senseless and devastating.”

Another victim, Amadu Garba Jahun, who lost his child, expressed the community's desire for peace and justice, urging the authorities to intervene and prevent future violence.

“We’re not seeking revenge or wanting to take the law into our own hands. We just want the authorities to do their job and bring us justice.”

Both elders appealed for government assistance to support the families left in dire circumstances.

Government and Emergency Response

In response to the incident, the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) provided immediate relief by donating 25 bags of rice and N500,000 to the affected families, as well as additional support to those who lost children.

Dr. Haruna Mairiga, Chairman of SEMA, attributed the clash to theft by unknown individuals, which escalated the situation, leading to the tragic loss of lives and property.

Official Statements and Future Actions

Hon. Jamilu Muhammad Danmalam, Executive Chairman of Jahun Local Government Area, and Hon. Bilya Dauda Garbau, Executive Chairman of Miga Local Government, assured the public that efforts were underway to restore peace and security in collaboration with the state government and security agencies.

The state's Commissioner of Police, CP AT. Abdullahi, announced the formation of a committee to manage farmer-herder conflicts across the state and emphasized the police's commitment to arresting and prosecuting violators.

Source: Legit.ng