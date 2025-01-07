The Ondo state deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has condemned the cult-related killings in Owo

Four people, including a mother and her baby, were killed during a violent clash between rival cult groups

Aiyedatiwa called for community cooperation with security agencies to combat insecurity, emphasising shared responsibility

Ondo deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has reacted to the gruesome killings occasioned by cult activities in the state.

Specifically, the governor condemned the violence and announced immediate steps to address the situation.

Ondo state governor takes action after cult clash left many dead. Photo credit: @LuckyAiyedatiwa

Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck in Owo, Ondo state, on Monday, January 6, as a violent clash between rival cult groups led to the death of four people, including a mother and her baby who were reportedly struck by stray bullets.

The other victims included a former youth leader and another unidentified individual, raising concerns over the growing insecurity in the area.

Aiyedatiwa ordered an intensified crackdown on cult activities across the state and pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice, as reported by The Punch.

Aiyedatiwa declared in a statement:

“This senseless loss of lives, including a mother and her innocent baby, is unacceptable. We will not tolerate criminality in any form, and the full weight of the law will be brought down on those responsible.”

Aiyedatiwa seeks community cooperation

Aiyedatiwa also urged residents to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely information about suspicious activities.

“The safety of our communities is a shared responsibility. We call on everyone to support the government’s efforts to eradicate this menace," he said.

Eyewitness speaks on clash between cult groups

According to an eyewitness who requested anonymity, the clash erupted in the early hours of the day, with gunshots echoing through parts of the town for several hours.

“We thank God that students are not around. There were sporadic gunshots, and afterward, we heard that some people had been killed," the eyewitness said.

The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre in Owo.

Police speak on tragic incident in Ondo state

The Ondo state police command confirmed the incident, with the Police spokesperson, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlam, stating that officers had been deployed to restore peace in the community, Vanguard reported.

Odunlam said:

“Four people have been confirmed dead, but normalcy has returned through the intervention of the police. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators of this act.”

While the government’s response has been swift, residents of Owo are calling for more sustainable measures to address the root causes of cult-related violence in the area.

Many believe that unemployment and a lack of education are fueling these deadly clashes.

