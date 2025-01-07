Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has stated that no matter highly placed, justice must be served to the organisers of Ibadan children's party

Ooni of Ife's ex-wife, Queen Naomi had organised a children funfair which turned out tragic in December as many children lost their lives

While speaking at an event, the governor said that Oyo state was not Anambra and that the organisers will not go unpunished

Ooni of Ife's ex-wife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola Ogunswusi, will still have to face the wrath of the law according to a statement by the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde.

Legit.ng had reported that Queen Naomi had organised a children funfair at the Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan, Oyo state which turned out tragic and many children lost their lives.

According to Vanguard newspaper, the governor spoke about the incident during his address at the 2025 Annual Inter-faith Service for state workers, held at the secretariat in Ibadan, Oyo stated on Monday, January 6, 2025.

The governor reaffirmed his plan to prosecute the organisers of the funfair after concern were raised by people about similar incidents in other states of the federation.

It was stated that there were no prosecutions in Anambra and the Federal Capital Territory where similar incident took place. However, Seyi Makinde insisted that Oyo state was not any other state, as justice would be served.

Governor Makinde speaks about the court

In his speech, the governor stated that he was not the court, though he was not against the organisers being granted bail, but such decision was left for the court to make.

In his words:

“Even if nobody is held accountable elsewhere, in Oyo State, the rule of law will prevail. Oyo State is not Anambra state, and no matter how highly placed, justice must be done.”

Outrage over Oyo state plan

Reacting to the plan to prosecute Queen Naomi, many questioned such and shared their take about it.

Some were of the opinion that it was just revenge from higher authorities on the ex-queen. While others asked about the stampede that took place during political rallies.

Recall that siblings of Queen Naomi also reacted to the incident and explained all that took place.

What fans said about Queen Naomi's prosecution

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the planned prosecution of Queen Naomi about the Ibadan stampede. Here are some of the comments below:

@ogbeniade01:

"If the governor really wants justice for those children then their mothers should be in Prison too... Those parents owe those children a duty of care which they failed to provide and as such they are also guilty of criminal negligence."

@iameniola1:

"Prosecuted for what ?? Them Dey do waiting you no fit do you dey prosecute them radarada oshi.You no see the mother of the children carry?"

@genius4graphics:

"Revenge from Adedoyin's issue with Timothy allegedly nii ooo."

@carphy_flinks:

"May we not get into trouble while trying to help people."

@omobolanle_adunni:

"I don't know why they have not arrested any of those careless parents too. Forget that their children died, they are at fault too."

@iamuncleolu:

"May the souls of the innocent kids rest in peace. Some of the parents also failed those kids. Mr Governor, what happened to the miners that caused the explosion in Bodija? Many people also lost their lives and properties then."

