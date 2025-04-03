A Nigerian man has shared what he thinks is the real culprit in the death of a pregnant woman who was in labour

In a post he made on X, the man said everyone should always have an emergency fund of at least N1 million in case of an emergency

However, he said the woman died because of poverty, which ensured that her husband could not pay the N500,000 bill

A Nigerian man has identified the real culprit that should be blamed for the death of a pregnant woman in Lagos.

The man made his opinion known in a post he shared on X, insisting that lack of money was to blame.

The man says the pregnant mum died simply because of poverty. Photo credit: TikTok/TikTok/@captainblazee.

Source: TikTok

According to Neo Official, the woman died solely because her husband could not afford hospital bills.

He said poverty was to blame, insisting that everyone is supposed to have an emergency fund of at least N1 million.

He said emergency funds should never be touched except if an emergency such as the one that took the woman's life happens.

The pregnant mother was said to have been rejected over a deposit of N500k. Photo credit: TikTok/TikTok/@captainblazee.

Source: TikTok

His words:

"When you people are done being emotional, we will talk about the actual problem..... POVERTY. Every human being ought to have an emergency fund. Depending on your capacity, you should always have at least N1m as an emergency fund, which should never be touched unless in cases of emergency, just like the name states. You can come and start insulting me while blabbing about privileg,e but it won't change the reality. That woman is gone and she died for one reason and one reason alone, POVERTY."

See his post below:

Reactions to death of pregnant mother

@lifeinsolace said:

"I don't want to sound insensitive but they had 9 months to raise at least 5k for the deposit that was requested. I also feel we are becoming less empathetic. Is it possible that people could be in that scene and nobody could volunteer to pay the 5k deposit?"

@TrulyDearest_

"Neo you have money does not mean every Nigerian must have money. N500m is big money to expect from average families. Life is unpredictable, the man is not God to know there will be crisis in his wife's pregnancy and don't forget the deceased has given birth to three children before."

@kelvinisback said:

"In Ghana you’ll get free maternal care on National health Insurance Scheme. Pregnancy is life and death so it should be free."

@Kckingson said:

"The society is always at danger when men put emotions in front and refuse to reason logically. Imagine getting your wife pregnant when you know you don't have 500k in your account. That man is the reason why his wife died but he's blaming the private hospital because of his inability and inadequacies. You're always right Neo but we're not ready for that conversation."

Couple welcomes quadruplets

In Nigerian man and his wife celebrated after their latest addition as they welcomed quadruplets.

The man revealed that the scan showed them triplets, but a fourth baby was born when they got to the theatre.

He mentioned how the babies’ birth affected his family, as many took to the comment section to congratulate them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng