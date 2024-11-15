The acting Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, has described the late COAS Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja as a "caring brother" who showed remarkable selflessness, kindness and support during his final days

Olufemi Oluyede, the acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has described the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja as a caring brother.

Acting COAS Oluyede speaks of Lagbaja's caring nature at his burial ceremony in Abuja. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Olueyede spoke on Friday, November 15, during Lagbaja's burial ceremony, held at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja.

In a video that has gone viral, the acting COAS revealed that the late Lagbaja nominated him for a national honour while on his sick bed, long before any discussions regarding his appointment as acting COAS had taken place.

''Á caring brother who on his sick bed rather than nominating himself for a national honour instead nominated my good self even before the idea of an'' acting arrangement came up''

-Acting COAS, Olufemi Oluyede on the Late COAS Lagbaja

Watch the video below:

More about late Lagbaja and acting COAS

Tinubu confers post-humous CFR honour on Lagbaja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu on Friday, conferred a post-homous award on Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, the chief army staff (COAS) who died earlier in November.

Tinubu honoured the late Lagbaja with the award of the commander of the federal republic (CFR).

The president extolled the virtues of the late army leader, eulogising his contributions to national security.

