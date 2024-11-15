Tears flow freely on Friday as the late Chief of Army Staff, LT General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, is buried

The late army chief was buried at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja, and the video of the development has surfaced online

President Bola Tinubu, his vice and other top government officials paid their last respects to Lagbaja

FCT, Abuja - Mourners wailed and clung to one another on Friday, November 15, as the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja was laid to rest, ending an illustrious military career that spanned decades.

Taoreed Lagbaja, late COAS was buried in Abuja on Friday. Photo credit: Nigerian Army

The burial took place at the National Cemetery in Abuja, marking an end to two days of funeral rites that began in Lagos earlier in the week.

As reported by Channels TV, his body was lowered to mother earth on Friday evening after the ceremony.

Lagbaja’s casket, draped in Nigeria’s green and white colours, arrived at the cemetery around 3:00pm in a white funeral wagon after a funeral service at the National Christian Centre in Abuja.

Several dignitaries who attended the event include President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima; the Acting Chief of Army Staff Lt.Gen. Olufemi Oluyede; the Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa; the Minister of Defence Abubakar Badaru and other top government officials and military brass graced the occasion.

The presidency confirmed the development and shared a video.

