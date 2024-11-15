Taoreed Lagbaja: Grief, Tributes As Late Chief of Army Staff Is Laid to Rest, Video Goes Viral
- Tears flow freely on Friday as the late Chief of Army Staff, LT General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, is buried
- The late army chief was buried at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja, and the video of the development has surfaced online
- President Bola Tinubu, his vice and other top government officials paid their last respects to Lagbaja
FCT, Abuja - Mourners wailed and clung to one another on Friday, November 15, as the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja was laid to rest, ending an illustrious military career that spanned decades.
The burial took place at the National Cemetery in Abuja, marking an end to two days of funeral rites that began in Lagos earlier in the week.
As reported by Channels TV, his body was lowered to mother earth on Friday evening after the ceremony.
Lagbaja’s casket, draped in Nigeria’s green and white colours, arrived at the cemetery around 3:00pm in a white funeral wagon after a funeral service at the National Christian Centre in Abuja.
Several dignitaries who attended the event include President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima; the Acting Chief of Army Staff Lt.Gen. Olufemi Oluyede; the Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa; the Minister of Defence Abubakar Badaru and other top government officials and military brass graced the occasion.
The presidency confirmed the development and shared a video.
Watch the video below:
Tinubu confers post-humous CFR honour on Lagbaja
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu on Friday, conferred a post-homous award on Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, the chief army staff (COAS) who died earlier in November.
Tinubu honoured the late Lagbaja with the award of the commander of the federal republic (CFR).
The president extolled the virtues of the late army leader, eulogising his contributions to national security.
