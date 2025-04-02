Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has accused Senate President Akpabio and ex-Governor Yahaya Bello of sponsoring a fraudulent recall petition against her

Thousands of Kogi Central constituents defied a government rally ban to welcome the senator, signaling strong grassroots support

The lawmaker links the recall attempt to Bello’s EFCC corruption case, vowing to resist political intimidation

Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has alleged that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello masterminded a failed recall petition against her, describing the move as politically motivated.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker made the claim while addressing supporters during a massive homecoming rally in Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area, on Tuesday.

Senator Natasha alleged that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Yahaya Bello are behind the attempt to have her recalled. Image: FB/Natasha Akpoti, Yahaya Bello, Godswill Obot Akpabio

Natasha defies Kogi gov't's opposition

Despite an existing state ban on public gatherings, thousands of constituents from Kogi Central’s five LGAs defied restrictions to welcome Akpoti-Uduaghan. The senator dismissed the recall effort as fraudulent, challenging Bello to produce evidence of legitimate petitioners.

“How can a Senate President collaborate with one of the EFCC’s most wanted individuals to undermine a sitting senator?” she questioned.

Ever since leaving office, Bello has been constantly sought after by EFCC for alleged financial crimes.

Akpoti-Uduaghan linked the petition to Bello’s alleged history of political persecution, referencing his alleged role in attacks against her during the 2023 elections.

She urged the former governor to prioritize addressing his N89.2 billion corruption case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) rather than “subverting democracy.”

“This recall stunt exposes their desperation,” she stated.

“My people have spoken—they reject intimidation and fake processes. The same forces that tried silencing me during the polls are now terrified of our growing influence.”

The senator thanked constituents for their solidarity, vowing to intensify legislative efforts. “Their oppression only strengthened our resolve. I won’t betray this trust,” she affirmed.

No official response has been issued by Akpabio or Bello’s camp. Observers note the controversy highlights escalating tensions in Kogi politics ahead of future elections.

Ex-governor, INEC staff accused of scheming to recall

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a civic group in Kogi State, Action Collective, has uncovered an alleged plot to orchestrate the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan through fraudulent means.

The organization claims that faceless individuals are being recruited to append signatures on a recall petition in a bid to silence the lawmaker, who represents Kogi Central in the Nigerian Senate.

In a statement issued weeks ago in Abuja, Dr. Onimisi Ibrahim, the group’s coordinator, alleged that the scheme is being masterminded by allies of those opposed to Senator Natasha within the Senate.

According to him, intelligence reports indicate that the effort is aimed at permanently halting her pursuit of justice, both locally and internationally, following her six-month suspension from legislative activities over allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Senator Natasha's husband breaks silence

Earlier, Legit.ng Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, had reacted to his wife's sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Uduaghan who is the Alema of Warri Kingdom, Delta state, said his wife carried him along regarding the allegations and that he had approached the Senate president respectfully and urged him to extend his respect to her.

