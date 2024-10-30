President Tinubu on Wednesday, October 30, appointed Major General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede as the acting Chief of Army Staff

In a statement issued by presidential aide Bayo Onanuga, Oluyede will occupy the position until Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja returns from his medical leave

Oluyede, a former coursemate of Lagbaja from the 39th Regular Course, previously served as the 56th Commander of the Infantry Corps based in Jaji, Kaduna

Major General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede was appointed acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Wednesday, October 30.

He was the coursemate of the indisposed substantive COAS, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, announced Oluyede’s appointment on Wednesday. He stated that he would act in the position pending the return of Lagbaja.

This article presents some key facts about the acting COAS:

1. Oluyede was the 56th Commander elite Infantry Corps

Until his appointment, Oluyede served as the 56th Commander of the elite Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, based in Jaji, Kaduna state.

2. Oluyede was Lagbaja's coursemate

Major General Oluyede, the 56-year-old, and Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja were coursemates and members of the 39th Regular Course.

3. He became second lieutenant in 1992

He was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1992, effective from 1987. He rose to Major-General in September 2020.

4. Oluyede was a Platoon Commander

He was Platoon Commander and adjutant at 65 Battalion, Company Commander at 177 Guards Battalion, Staff Officer Guards Brigade, Commandant Amphibious Training School.

5. Oluyede participated in ECOMOG Mission in Liberia

Major General Oluyede participated in several operations, including the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) Mission in Liberia, Operation HARMONY IV in Bakassi, and Operation HADIN KAI in the North East theatre of operations, where he commanded 27 Task Force Brigade.

6. He earned many awards

General Oluyede has earned many honours for his meritorious service in various fields of operations. These include the Corps Medal of Honour, the Grand Service Star, Passing the Staff Course, and Membership in the National Institute.

Others are the Field Command Medal, the Field Command Medal of Honour, and the Field Training Medal.

Oluyede also received the coveted Chief of Army Staff Commendation Award.

7. Oluyede is blessed with 3 children

Having served in various capacities and operations throughout his career, General Oluyede is married and has three children.

