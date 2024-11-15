BREAKING: Tinubu Confers Award on Late Chief of Army Staff Taoreed Lagbaja
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Friday, November 15, confered a post-homous award on Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, the chief army staff (COAS) who died earlier in November.
Dada Olusegun, President Tinubu's special assistant on social media, shared the update via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle.
Tinubu made the declaration during the interment in honour of the late warrior at the national cemetery in Mogadishu, Abuja.
Tinubu honoured the late Lagbaja with the award of the commander of the federal republic (CFR).
The president extolled the virtues of the late army leader, eulogising his contributions to national security.
Lagbaja's appointment one of my best - Tinubu
According to Tinubu, the appointment of Lagbaja as the COAS was one of his finest made so far.
Legit.ng reports that the event had in attendance vice-president Kashim Shettima, senate president Godswill Akpabio, speaker of the house of representatives Tajudeen Abbas, defence minister Mohammed Badaru, some governors, and top military officials.
Video of Lagbaja dancing in RCCG trends
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video showing the late Lagbaja dancing ecstatically at a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) surfaced online. RCCG is led by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, a popular Pentecostal cleric.
Although born a Muslim, an impeccable source in Ilobu, Osun state, Lagbaja's country-home, confirmed to Legit.ng that the deceased dumped Islam for Christianity.
