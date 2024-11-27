Lagos: Sanwo-Olu’s Aide Reacts as Video of Woman ‘Confronting' Governor Trends
- One of the governor's media aides in Lagos, Jubril Gawat, has clarified that the trending video of his principal in a heated exchange with a woman happened on January 28, 2019
- Legit.ng reports that Gawat, in a post via his X handle, explained that the incident occurred during a public event in Opebi, Lagos
- Gawat stated that the incident occurred when Sanwo-Olu was a governorship aspirant engaging with attendees in a question-and-answer session
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.
Opebi, Lagos state - Jubril Gawat, the senior special assistant on new media to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos governor, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, said a trending video that showed a woman ‘confronting’ his principal is old.
According to Gawat, the incident happened in January 2019 at the time Sanwo-Olu was aspiring to be Lagos governor.
Trending video of Sanwo-Olu, woman from 2019
He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page:
“This encounter here happened in January 28, 2019, when Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu was aspiring to be Governor of Lagos state. A young woman stood up to ask a question, just like others had done. She started being rude and raising her voice.
“No DSS or Police attached to Mr Sanwo-Olu here.
“The event was organised by Niteshift Coliseum, Opebi.
“The event continued peacefully afterwards.”
Legit.ng reports that Sanwo-Olu served as the governor of Lagos state since May 2019.
The 59-year-old became governor under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after winning the party's gubernatorial primaries against the then-incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who had fallen out of favour with his alleged political sponsor. Before his governorship ambition, Sanwo-Olu was the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Lagos State Property Development Corporation (LSPDC).
Lagos: Sanwo-Olu suspends aide
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Sanwo-Olu suspended his senior special assistant on print media, Wale Ajetunmobi.
Gboyega Akosile, media aide to Sanwo-Olu, noted that the current administration in Lagos state “frowns at any form of extra-judicial punishment and will not be a part of any such action."
Source: Legit.ng
