Major General Olufemi Oluyede on Wednesday, October 30, emerged as the Acting Chief of Army Staff

President Tinubu confirmed and announced his appointment via a statement released on Wednesday by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga

Onanuga explained that Oluyede would assume the role pending the return of Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, who is currently abroad for medical treatment

State House, Abuja - On Wednesday, October 30, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Major General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede as the new Chief of Army Staff.

Oluyede replaces Lagbaja as new COAS

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

He said Oluyede will hold sway as the COAS pending the return of Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, who is said to be indisposed and is receiving treatment abroad.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has appointed Major General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede as the acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

“Oluyede will act in the position pending the return of the indisposed substantive Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja,” the statement read.

Until his appointment, Oluyede served as the 56th Commander of the elite Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, based in Jaji, Kaduna.

The 56-year-old Oluyede and Lagbaja were coursemates and members of the 39th Regular Course.

He was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1992, effective from 1987. He rose to Major-General in September 2020.

