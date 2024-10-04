The 10th National Assembly has witnessed increased legislative activity, with senators spearheading significant bills

The 10th National Assembly has seen a surge in legislative activity, with several senators leading the charge in sponsoring significant bills aimed at shaping the future of Nigeria.

From economic reforms to social issues, these lawmakers have shown remarkable dedication to passing laws that will impact the country.

Below is a list of the top 10 senators who have sponsored the highest number of bills in the first year of the 10th Assembly.

1. Tahir Monguno (Borno North) – 23 Bills

Leading the list is Senator Tahir Monguno from Borno North, with an impressive 23 bills.

His legislative focus has spanned across sectors, addressing key issues in security, education, and infrastructural development. Monguno's efforts reflect a commitment to improving the lives of his constituents and the broader Nigerian population, Daily Trust reported.

2. Barau Jibrin (Kano North) – 22 Bills

Senator Barau Jibrin follows closely behind with 22 bills to his name. Known for his expertise in finance and education, Jibrin has sponsored legislation aimed at boosting Nigeria’s economic growth and addressing the country’s educational challenges. His work has earned him accolades within the National Assembly.

3. Micheal Bamidele (Ekiti Central) – 17 Bills

With 17 bills, Senator Micheal Bamidele of Ekiti Central has taken a proactive stance on healthcare reforms and economic policy.

His bills have sought to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system while fostering job creation and economic stability. Bamidele’s legislative efforts are widely seen as forward-thinking.

4. Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross River South) – 13 Bills

Asuquo Ekpenyong, representing Cross River South, has been instrumental in pushing for laws that focus on environmental protection and sustainable development, sponsoring 13 bills. His legislative work aligns with the global move towards environmental consciousness, particularly relevant to Nigeria’s pressing climate challenges.

5. Daniel Oluwagbenga (Ogun East) – 13 Bills

Senator Daniel Oluwagbenga ties with Ekpenyong with 13 bills to his name. His focus has been on transportation, infrastructure, and social welfare, aiming to improve quality of life for Nigerians. Oluwagbenga's legislative contributions are rooted in enhancing access to essential services.

6. Orji Kalu (Abia North) – 12 Bills

Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu has sponsored 12 bills, emphasizing governance reforms and regional development. Kalu's experience in state leadership has influenced his legislative agenda, focusing on decentralization and empowering local governments.

7. Mukhail Abiru (Lagos East) – 12 Bills

Senator Mukhail Abiru from Lagos East has also sponsored 12 bills. Abiru’s focus has been on financial regulation and poverty alleviation, using his background in banking to push forward significant economic policies. His expertise has been particularly useful in drafting financial legislation.

8. Olamilekan Solomon (Ogun West) – 12 Bills

Senator Olamilekan Solomon, with 12 bills, has placed emphasis on labor and employment reforms. His legislative proposals aim at ensuring fair wages and improved working conditions for Nigerian workers, aligning with his longstanding advocacy for labor rights.

9. Banigo Harry (Rivers West) – 11 Bills

Dr. Banigo Harry, a medical doctor-turned-politician from Rivers West, has brought her expertise to the Senate, sponsoring 11 bills primarily focused on public health and women's rights. Her contributions have been lauded as crucial to addressing health disparities and empowering women across Nigeria.

10. Tony Nwoye (Anambra North) – 10 Bills

Rounding off the top 10 is Senator Tony Nwoye of Anambra North, with 10 bills. Nwoye’s legislative efforts have been centered around youth development, entrepreneurship, and access to education, which are key issues in his constituency.

