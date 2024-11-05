In a special ceremony at the Presidential office on Tuesday, President Tinubu decorated the acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Olufemi Oluyede, with a higher rank of Lieutenant General

The promotion is a recognition of his dedication and exemplary service in the Nigerian Army

During the ceremony, Tinubu also commended the Nigerian military and assured of his government's support

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has decorated the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, as Lieutenant General.

Legit.ng calls that President Tinubu appointed Oluyede pending the return of the substantive COAS, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, who is currently on medical leave.

The short ceremony took place at the President’s office, on Tuesday, November 5.

President Tinubu commended the military for its unwavering courage, dedication, and patriotism in maintaining the nation’s security, Daily Trust reported.

“It is both an honour and a privilege to decorate you today. This recognition reflects your commitment and service to the Nigerian military, which speaks volumes through your exemplary record.”

“We recognise all that you have been doing to ensure the country is safe and stable,’’ the President said.

The Punch reported that President Tinubu also assured the military that the government would always listen to their advice and keep the country on the path of peace and prosperity.

“We are facing challenges, but progress is being made,’’ he added.

Speaking further, Tinubu attributed the success recorded in tackling terrorism and banditry to the “synergy’’ in the armed forces and urged the service chiefs to sustain harmony in their relationship for the betterment of the country.

“The synergy among you has calmed the country, and we need that stability to continue. We need to assure all citizens that prosperity is not far from them,’’ President Tinubu stated.

Lt. Gen. Oluyede expressed deep gratitude and acknowledged the solemnity of the occasion.

He reiterated his commitment to upholding the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, and to maintaining peace across the country.

