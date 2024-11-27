The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday held a closed-door session to screen the acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede

Legit.ng reported that the screening was in the preparation for his appointment as the substantive COAS

The screening was conducted by the Senate Committee on Army, led by Chairman Senator Abdulaziz Yar'adua on Wednesday at the Red Chamber

FCT, Abuja - On Wednesday, November 27, the Senate screened the acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede behind closed-door to determine his suitability to be appointed as the substantive COAS by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senate holds closed door session, screens Oluyede

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, in his remarks before resolving into closed doors, recalled that the Senate had at its sitting on Tuesday, November 26, read the request of Tinubu nominating Oluyede for the top job.

As reported by The Punch, Yar’adua condoled with Oluyede over the late COAS chief, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, and said that the latter made significant strides in improving the welfare of the Nigerian Army and brought innovations such as the Nigerian Army Aviation.

He further said:

“It is a known fact that the nation, currently is bedevilled by a multiplicity of security challenges requiring cogent and urgent solutions.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend the gallantry of the officers and men of the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces in general for the successes recorded so far in the war against insurgency and other criminalities within the country.

“This they did to the extent that some of them laid down their lives.”

Yar’adua said that the screening was aimed at bringing to bear Oluyede’s professional skills, experiences, and expertise.

“Based on your strategic knowledge and vision towards defending Nigeria from external aggression, maintaining its territorial integrity, and securing its borders from violation on land.

“Your abilities to offer proposals toward funding solutions for military funding and the welfare of personnel will be of interest to this country,” Yar’adua said.

