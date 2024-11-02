Nigerian workers in 23 of the 36 states will start receiving the new minimum wage and above as some governors have approved the implementation for November

While some governors will be paying the N70,000 minimum wage, others are paying higher, with Lagos and Rivers paying N85,000

The controversies surrounding the new minimum wage are gradually coming to an end. Some governors have started announcing their new minimum wage, with many of them declaring that workers will start receiving alerts in November.

President Bola Tinubu signed the National Minimum Wage Amendment Bill into law on July 29, 2024, increasing the monthly minimum wage by 133% from N30,000 to N70,000. This significant boost aims to alleviate the economic hardship faced by millions of Nigerians, whose purchasing power has been severely eroded.

Below is the list of states where workers will start getting new minimum wage payments in November:

Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that he'll pay civil servants in Lagos a new minimum wage of N85,000, which is N15,000 higher than the N70,000 minimum wage approved by the federal government.

The Lagos State Public Service Joint Negotiating Council in a statement on Friday, November 1, said the implementation of the N85,000 new minimum wage would commence in the new month.

Bayelsa workers

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has approved a new minimum wage of N80,000 for civil servants in the state, effective November 1, 2024.

The governor has also agreed to increase the monthly pension for retired workers, showing his commitment to supporting the state's elderly citizens.

Niger State

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has authorized a new minimum wage of N80,000 for civil servants in the state, set to take effect in November.

The special adviser to the governor on digital media and strategy, Abdullberqy Usman Ebbo, shared the details in a tweet on Friday, October 25.

Governor Yusuf of Kano

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has announced the new minimum wage of N71,000 for state workers, adding that the new minimum wage would commence in November.

The governor disclosed that the development was part of his administration's commitment to enhance social justice and the standard of living for the workers.

Aiyedatiwa of Ondo

In a decisive move, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa announces a new minimum wage of N73,000 for civil servants in Ondo state.

At an event in the state on Friday, November 1, Aiyedatiwa also disclosed that he will pay civil servants N73,000 this November. The governor stressed the importance of prioritizing civil servants' welfare to enhance their productivity and job satisfaction.

Other state governors who will commence the payment of new minimum wage are:

S/N State Governor Minimum Wage 1 Rivers Siminalayi Fubara N85,000 2 Enugu Peter Mbah N80,000 3 Akwa Ibom Umo Eno 80,000 4 Abia Alex Otti N70,000 5 Adamawa (Commence earlier) Ahmadu Fintiri N70,000 6 Anambra Charles Soludo N70,000 7 Jigawa Umar Namadi N70,000 8 Borno Babagana Zulum N70,000 9 Ebonyi Francis Nwifuru N75,000 10 Edo (Started paying earlier) Godwin Obaseki N70,000 11 Delta Sheriff Oborevwori N77,000 12 Gombe Muhammad Yahaya N71,000 13 Ogun Dapo Abiodun N77,000 14 Kebbi Nasir Idris N75,000 15 Kogi Mohammed Ododo N72,000 16 Kwara AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq N70,000 17 Katsina Dikko Radda N70,000 18 Kaduna Uba Sani N72,000

All states can pay new minimum wage - Lawyer

Legit.ng earlier reported that the new minimum wage discussion was yet to commence in some states, while many others have announced the approval of over N70,000.

States like Edo, Adamawa and Lagos have commenced the implementation of the new minimum wage in their states, with Lagos paying N85,000.

Bisi Afolabi, a legal practitioner, posited that all states in Nigeria have the capacity to pay the new minimum wage if the cost of governance can be cut down.

