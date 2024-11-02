Minimum Wage: List of States Where Workers Will Start Getting Big Alerts in November
- Nigerian workers in 23 of the 36 states will start receiving the new minimum wage and above as some governors have approved the implementation for November
- While some governors will be paying the N70,000 minimum wage, others are paying higher, with Lagos and Rivers paying N85,000
- President Bola Tinubu signed the National Minimum Wage Amendment Bill into law on July 29, and the federal government subsequently addressed the issue of consequential salary adjustment
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The controversies surrounding the new minimum wage are gradually coming to an end. Some governors have started announcing their new minimum wage, with many of them declaring that workers will start receiving alerts in November.
President Bola Tinubu signed the National Minimum Wage Amendment Bill into law on July 29, 2024, increasing the monthly minimum wage by 133% from N30,000 to N70,000. This significant boost aims to alleviate the economic hardship faced by millions of Nigerians, whose purchasing power has been severely eroded.
Below is the list of states where workers will start getting new minimum wage payments in November:
Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that he'll pay civil servants in Lagos a new minimum wage of N85,000, which is N15,000 higher than the N70,000 minimum wage approved by the federal government.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
The Lagos State Public Service Joint Negotiating Council in a statement on Friday, November 1, said the implementation of the N85,000 new minimum wage would commence in the new month.
Bayelsa workers
Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has approved a new minimum wage of N80,000 for civil servants in the state, effective November 1, 2024.
The governor has also agreed to increase the monthly pension for retired workers, showing his commitment to supporting the state's elderly citizens.
Niger State
Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has authorized a new minimum wage of N80,000 for civil servants in the state, set to take effect in November.
The special adviser to the governor on digital media and strategy, Abdullberqy Usman Ebbo, shared the details in a tweet on Friday, October 25.
Governor Yusuf of Kano
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has announced the new minimum wage of N71,000 for state workers, adding that the new minimum wage would commence in November.
The governor disclosed that the development was part of his administration's commitment to enhance social justice and the standard of living for the workers.
Aiyedatiwa of Ondo
In a decisive move, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa announces a new minimum wage of N73,000 for civil servants in Ondo state.
At an event in the state on Friday, November 1, Aiyedatiwa also disclosed that he will pay civil servants N73,000 this November. The governor stressed the importance of prioritizing civil servants' welfare to enhance their productivity and job satisfaction.
Other state governors who will commence the payment of new minimum wage are:
|S/N
|State
|Governor
|Minimum Wage
|1
|Rivers
|Siminalayi Fubara
|N85,000
|2
|Enugu
|Peter Mbah
|N80,000
|3
|Akwa Ibom
|Umo Eno
|80,000
|4
|Abia
|Alex Otti
|N70,000
|5
|Adamawa (Commence earlier)
|Ahmadu Fintiri
|N70,000
|6
|Anambra
|Charles Soludo
|N70,000
|7
|Jigawa
|Umar Namadi
|N70,000
|8
|Borno
|Babagana Zulum
|N70,000
|9
|Ebonyi
|Francis Nwifuru
|N75,000
|10
|Edo (Started paying earlier)
|Godwin Obaseki
|N70,000
|11
|Delta
|Sheriff Oborevwori
|N77,000
|12
|Gombe
|Muhammad Yahaya
|N71,000
|13
|Ogun
|Dapo Abiodun
|N77,000
|14
|Kebbi
|Nasir Idris
|N75,000
|15
|Kogi
|Mohammed Ododo
|N72,000
|16
|Kwara
|AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq
|N70,000
|17
|Katsina
|Dikko Radda
|N70,000
|18
|Kaduna
|Uba Sani
|N72,000
All states can pay new minimum wage - Lawyer
Legit.ng earlier reported that the new minimum wage discussion was yet to commence in some states, while many others have announced the approval of over N70,000.
States like Edo, Adamawa and Lagos have commenced the implementation of the new minimum wage in their states, with Lagos paying N85,000.
Bisi Afolabi, a legal practitioner, posited that all states in Nigeria have the capacity to pay the new minimum wage if the cost of governance can be cut down.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop, Journalism AI Discovery. He previously worked as Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng