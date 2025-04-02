A Nigerian lady hailed Annie Idibia after the latter’s return to social media, sharing observations about the actress

The actress and reality TV star returned to social media months after 2Baba announced their divorce online and started hanging out with a new woman

The lady hailed the “new” Annie and shared her thoughts on the recent update from the mother-of-two

A Nigerian lady, Blessing Abazu Aniekwu, shared what she noticed about the "new" Annie Idibia after her return to social media.

She reacted to the first post made by the actress and reality TV star on her Instagram page.

It would be recalled that her estranged husband, musician Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, announced his separation from Annie on January 26, 2025.

The news spread like wildfire, triggering reactions from online users, celebrities and Annie's colleagues.

Ever since the major move, news broke that Annie had been admitted into a rehab, while 2Baba has been spotted in different locations with his new fiancée, Natasha Osawaru, an Edo state lawmaker.

In a recent development, Annie Idibia returned to her Instagram page of eight million followers, deleted all her photos, and shared new ones.

Lady shares observations about “new” Annie

On her Facebook page, Blessing shared what she observed about Annie after the latter’s return to social media.

The post read:

“Now This is what I talk about all the time. Infact seeing this new Annie made my morning and my new month. Women ur life shouldn't end because a man wakes up one day and start to dey Mumu like Tuface Dibia and Yul Edochie and their co genders. Is ok to take small time to cry a little. U are human so is normal but don't ever go into depression cos of a man. Adjust ur self, work on urself, rehabilitate urself and come back to make them drip.

“Is d way Annie dumps the singer's surname immediately for me. Baby girl after appreciating her family, friends and fans who came through for her, announces her new name as Annie Uwana Macaulay." . Infact this sounds better than that nonsense Idibia. I LOVE U ANNIE. I LOVE U ALL MY WOMEN THAT DISCOVERD THEIR SELVES AFTER A FAILED MARRIAGE.Queen Annie is time to conquer d world.. infact ur shine is just starting. Marriage is not a do or die affair.”

Reactions trail lady’s observation about Annie

Ogechi Emmanuel said:

"Yes I love the new her now."

Aniekwensi Anita Chigbo said:

"She looks more beautiful."

Chinwe Okonkwo said:

"My sis end of marriage is not a end to one's life.if it not working dust yourself and make something good with your life."

Clinton Ugochukwu

"Coming from a woman who is happily married…Did you listen to both side of the story. Just Give her energy to move on and not throwing shades."

Lady shares her expectations from Annie

In a related story, a Nigerian lady shared what she expected from Annie Idibia after the latter’s return to social media

Cynthia, in a Facebook post, said she expected Annie to get a good manager and make the best out of her life.

The netizen also expressed her love towards Annie, as she rooted for the actress to bounce back sooner.

