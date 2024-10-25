Niger Governor Umaru Bago has announced N80,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state, starting from November

The governor announced the development after a closed-door meeting with labour leaders, adding that the new minimum wage is sustainable

Governor Bago then became the first governor from the northern region who announce as high as N80,000 as minimum wage to workers in the state

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has authorized a new minimum wage of N80,000 for civil servants in the state, set to take effect in November.

The special adviser to the governor on digital media and strategy, Abdullberqy Usman Ebbo, shared the details in a tweet on Friday, October 25.

Governor Bago announced N80,000 minimum wage for workers Photo Credit: @HonBago

Source: Facebook

How much is Niger paying as minimum wage?

Apparently, the governor would be the first from northern Nigeria to announce N80,000 as the minimum wage in the region.

Governor Bago reportedly disclosed this after a closed door meeting with the leadership of the organised labour in the state.

He asserted that the new minimum wage is sustainable and the state intends to increase its reward for workers through its agriculture development initiatives.

While the federal government and organised labour agreed to set the minimum wage workers would earn in the country at N70,000, some governors have shown that they have the capacity to pay higher than that.

Minimum wage: How many states pay N80,000?

States in the southern region, such as Lagos and Rivers, have announced N85,000 as the new minimum wage, while Enugu and Akwa Ibom approved N80,000. But Governor Bogu broke the jinx to become the first northern governor to become a state where workers are getting N80,000 minimum wage and above.

It is pertinent to note that some northern states pay more than N70,000 as minimum wage. These include Kogi (N72,000), Kebbi (N75,000), and Gombe (N71,000).

Source: Legit.ng