Prophet Ikechukwu O Samuel gave accurate prophecy on the suspension of Governor Similanayi Fubara of Rivers state

The general overseer of the Shiloh Word Chapel in Abuja foretold the removal of Fubara from his seat about nine days ago

Legit.ng reports that President Bola Tinubu suspended Fubaram his deputy and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly after declaring a state of emergency in the oil-rich state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Prophet Ikechukwu O. Samuel of Shiloh Word Chapel in Abuja has foretold the suspension of Similanayi Fubara as the governor of Rivers state.

The man of God gave a perfect prophecy about Fubara on Sunday, March 9th, 2025 during a church service.

Nigerian Pastor predicts suspension of Governor Sim Fubara. Photo credit: Sir Sim Fubara/prophet_i_o_samuel

Source: UGC

Prophet Samuel urged Fubara to move closer to God and negotiate with powers that are bigger than him.

In the trending video shared on Instagram, Prophet Samuel said Fubara needs to be humble and that does not make him weak.

“A big storm that is bigger than him is coming, I'm seeing set up, smoke on him and Rivers state, a very big smoke that will not allow him to be the Governor of Rivers State, this prophecy is pregnant, and his quick, his seat is been removed, even though God is with him, he needs to make a humble step,”

President Tinubu Bola suspended Fubata, his deputy, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months after declaring a state of emergency.

The prophetic words of the man of God came to pass nine days after he gave the warning and asked for Nigerians to pray for Fubara and Rivers state.

According to the prophecy, Tinubu’s state of emergency would have been averted if Fubara had heeded the warnings.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Fubara reacted to the state of emergency declared by President Tinubu.

The embattled governor noted that he tried his best to comply with the law in the face of the impasses in the state.

According to Fubara, it was unfortunate that President Tinubu declared a statement of emergency and expressed optimism that Rivers will remain resilience.

Legit.ng also reported that Fubara finally moved out from his official residence at the Rivers government house.

Fubara along with his family and security details vacated the Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday morning, March 19, 2025.

Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Tinubu suspended Fubara, his deputy, and the Rivers State House of Assembly after declaring a state of emergency.

Tinubu meets new Rivers' administrator after suspending Fubara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu met with the newly appointed sole administrator of Rivers state, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), at the presidential villa in Abuja on Wednesday, March 19.

Vice Admiral Ibas (Rtd), who once served as the chief of Naval Staff, reportedly arrived at Aso Rock at about 12:50 pm, with the plan to hold a meeting with the president.

The meeting between the president and the military leader came hours after he was announced as an emergency measure in the oil-rich state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng