In a decisive move, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa announces a new minimum wage of N73,000 for civil servants in Ondo state

At an event in the state on Friday, Aiyedatiwa also disclosed that he will pay civil servants N73,000 wage this November

The governor stresses the importance of prioritizing the welfare of civil servants to enhance their productivity and job satisfaction

Interestingly, President Tinubu approved N70,000 as the new national minimum wage but Ondo Governor insists on paying workers N73,000

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state announced on Friday, that the state government would begin implementation of the N73,000 minimum wage for civil servants in the state this November.

Governor Aiyedatiwa assures workers of payment of new minimum wage. Photo credit: Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa

Source: Facebook

Ondo workers to receive N73,000 as minimum wage

Aiyedatiwa made the announcement during the 2024 Public Service Week celebration, an event marked by a fitness walk aimed at promoting the health and well-being of public workers.

Recall that Aiyedatiwa blamed ongoing consequential adjustments in the table for the delay in implementing the N73,000 minimum wage.

But in his address to the workers on Friday, the governor stressed that the welfare of civil servants would continue to be a priority for his administration.

He added that the new minimum wage was a settled matter and a testament to his administration’s focus on improving the quality of life for the state’s workforce.

Aiyedatiwa said:

“A committee was set up to work out the implementation structure of the minimum wage, and now that it has just been concluded, I will give the necessary approval for the payment of N73,000 to begin.”

In his remarks, the state Head of Service, Mr Bayo Philips, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for creating a conducive environment for civil servants in the state, The Punch reported.

Daily Trust confirmed the development in its report on Friday November 1.

Read more about new minimum wage here:

Did labour accept N40k as new minimum wage? TUC reacts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has reacted to reports suggesting that the union is negotiating N40,000 as the minimum wage for workers in Benue state.

The chairman of the union in Benue state, Gideon Akaa, noted that discussions with the government are still ongoing, and no agreement has been finalized.

Akaa also disclosed that labour leaders have proposed N75,000 and N77,000 as the new minimum wage in Benue, led by Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng