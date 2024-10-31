The new minimum wage discussion was yet to commence in some states, while many others have announced the approval of over N70,000

States like Edo, Adamawa and Lagos have commenced the implementation of the new minimum wage in their states, with Lagos paying N85,000

Bisi Afolabi, a legal practitioner, posited that all states in Nigeria have the capacity to pay the new minimum wage if the cost of governance can be cut down

The controversies on the new minimum wage have continued to make headlines in Nigeria as some governors have started approving even more than the N70,000 that was agreed upon.

Some months ago, Tinubu constituted a tripartite committee with representatives from the federal government, state governors, and the private sector to achieve a consensus on the new minimum wage.

Edo, Lagos, and Adamawa states have also started payment, while Anambra pledged to implement the new minimum wage between October and November. However, over ten states have yet to enact it.

Lawyer speaks on new minimum wage

Reacting to the development, Bisi Afolabi, a legal practitioner, maintained that every state can pay the new minimum wage if it can reduce its governance cost.

While speaking with Legit.ng in an exclusive interview, he added that their monthly allocations have also been increased, and they were expected to have the political will to pay the new wage.

He said:

"The question of payment of the newly approved minimum wage is a question of political will rather than economic capability.

"It is well known that the cost of governance in Nigeria is overplotted; states should look to cut down the cost of governance in order to give respite to the very people of their domain whom they have sworn on oath to protect with the power of government.

"Again, the increased Federal Revenue Allocation being disbursed to States has improved their financial portfolios; as such, no state government should complain of its inability to pay the newly approved minimum wage."

Kano announces new minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has announced the new minimum wage of N71,000 for workers in the state,

The governor disclosed that the development was part of his administration's commitment to enhance social justice and the standard of living for the workers.

Governor Yusuf further announced that the implementation of the new minimum wage would commence in November.

