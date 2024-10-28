The new minimum wage of N70,000 was arrived at following a series of meetings between the organised labour, private sectors, and federal government representatives who made up the tripartite committee

Several states said they would be paying a different amount from what the federal government offered

A new report disclosed that already, about 20 states have already commenced paying their workers the new national minimum wage

FCT, Abuja - At least 20 states have either started paying the new minimum wage or will commence payment from this week.

The Nation stated this in a report on Monday, October 28.

Recall in mid-July 2024, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved a significant increase in Nigeria’s minimum wage, raising it from N30,000 to N70,000. This adjustment was intended to address the rising costs of essentials such as food, transportation, and utilities, which had rendered the previous wage insufficient.

Although the increase was a welcome development, its impact is tempered by the harsh reality of inflation.

The payment of the newly-agreed minimum wage of N70,000 was meant to have kicked off in April following the expiration of the old minimum wage of N30,000, signed into law in 2019 by Muhammadu Buhari.

Although many states have concluded talks with organised labour in Nigeria on the amount they will pay as the minimum wage, some are yet to finalise the procedure.

Labour fumes as FG backdates payment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Benson Upah, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), faulted the decision of the federal government to backdate the payment of the new minimum wage to July.

Upah described it as unacceptable.

In the same vein, the national vice president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Timmy Etim, criticised the government’s move.

