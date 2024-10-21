Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The federal government's investigative panel revealed on Monday, October 21, that Idris Okuneye, a popular crossdresser known as Bobrisky, served out his six-month prison sentence in custody.

Bobrisky was sentenced in April for spraying the naira at a social event.

The FG's panel, however, said the controversial crossdresser had access to some electronic equipment while in the correctional centre.

Legit.ng reports that the interim report of the panel was received on Monday, October 21, in Abuja by Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, minister of interior.

Tunji-Ojo promised not to bury the full report submitted by the investigative panel.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights the key findings of the special investigative panel constituted to probe allegations of bribery within the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCOS).

1) Bobrisky was inmate at more than one prison

Bobrisky was transferred from the Kuje Custodial Centre, Abuja, to the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kirikiri-Apapa, Lagos.

Subsequently, he was moved to the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, from where he was discharged after the completion of his sentence.

2) Money didn't necessarily motivate privileges

The panel believes that the peculiar case of the inmate and his physical looks and behaviour pose a threat.

It also expressed belief that the lack of laid-down rules for the treatment of such a case rather than financial motivation, may have necessitated certain privileges granted to Bobrisky.

3) No evidence Bobrisky slept outside prison

Furthermore, the panel noted that there was no evidence to back up allegations that Bobrisky slept outside the prison walls after he was sentenced.

Bobrisky's period of incarceration was April 12 to August 5, 2024.

4) Bobrisky: Further investigation to be carried out

The panel will further investigate if the privileges of access to fridge, television, and phone enjoyed by Bobrisky were financially motivated.

The panel is expected to probe if the favours were based on corrupt practices by correctional officers.

5) Friends and family members visited Bobrisky

Apart from staying in furnished single cells, the panel discovered that Bobrisky received several visitors, among whom were his family members and friends — both at the Medium Security and the Maximum Security Custodial Centres.

He also enjoyed self-feeding and has designated inmates who run errands for him.

Bobrisky reportedly arrested at border

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky was arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Seme border while allegedly attempting to flee Nigeria to the neighbouring Benin Republic.

Bobrisky was reportedly arrested while trying to escape amidst an investigation by the house of representatives over bribery allegations against officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the NCoS involving the celebrity crossdresser.

Source: Legit.ng