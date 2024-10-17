A Facebook user has posed an interesting question to online critic Martins Otse Vincent, popularly known as Verydarkman, in light of Don Jazzy's N100 million donation

The young man wondered if Verydarkman would turn down a N50 million donation from crossdresser Bobrisky

The man's question sparked a debate on social media as some internet users shared their thoughts on it

Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy's shocking N100 million donation to Verydarkman's non-governmental organisation (NGO) has continued to generate buzz online.

This comes as Verydarkman had in the past criticised Don Jazzy for giving millions to crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

He wondered if Verydarkman would accept a whopping donation from Bobrisky. Photo Credit: Bobrisky, Verydarkman

Source: Facebook

Reacting to Don Jazzy's N100 million donation, a Facebook user, Egemasi Innocent, wondered if Verydarkman would accept a donation of half of the Mavin Records' whopping sum from Bobrisky.

He wrote:

"What if Bobrisky donates 50M to VDM NGO.

"Will he accept or reject it?"

People react to the man's question

Jacinta Ezenwanyi Ogu said:

"Na e be the coco."

Ogam Innocent said:

"What is bobrisky?

"Can you tell me what is special about his donation."

Ezekwe Uche Ezekwe said:

"He will take accept it nah and still remind Bob about the special apartment.

"VDM is not gathering these monies for himself or his use.

"It's for the society."

Prince C C Nwogu said:

"He will send it to Senator Hope Uzodinma to rehabilitate Douglas road owerri."

Godson Tochukwu Nwachukwu said:

"Why not, even if he dashes him the money personally it won’t still stop VDM to criticize him when he does bad things 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Verydarkman sends cryptic message to prominent figures

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman had sent a cryptic message to prominent Nigerian figures.

According to him, as a ratel, the odds are always against him, but he can never lose, no matter the case. He noted that many people respect and fear the lion because of its strength, the way it bites and its name.

The online critic added that most of the underdogs are undermined and overlooked because of the respect and fear accorded to the lion. In the post, he also mentioned that if the lion does not respect itself, he will forget about his principles of respect and disrespect such people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng