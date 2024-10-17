BBNaija star and comedian Deeone has fired shots at VeryDarkMan for accepting Don Jazzy’s N100 million donation

Recall that VDM had criticised Don Jazzy and other celebrities for donating money to Bobrisky when he was sentenced to jail

Deeone reacted to VDM’s change of heart after receiving the large sum from the Mavin Records boss

Nigerian comedian Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, has reacted online after Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, donated N100 million to online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan’s NGO.

Recall that in August 2024, Legit.ng reported how VDM blasted Don Jazzy, Funke Akindele, Victor Osimhen and other top celebrities who donated money to popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky after he was sentenced to jail.

Fans react as Deeone taunts VDM over Don Jazzy's donation. Photos: @comediandeeone, @donjazzy, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Only a few weeks later, VDM accepted Don Jazzy’s N100 million donation to his NGO and prayed for the Mavin Records boss, despite their differences.

Comedian Deeone slams VDM

After the news of Don Jazzy’s donation to VDM went viral, BBNaija star and comedian Deeone shared his thoughts on the matter.

The funny man taunted VeryDarkMan. According to him, Don Jazzy taught the critic a very big lesson with the donation. Deeone said that the music mogul did not bother to reply to VDM when he first insulted him because he knew it was the result of poverty.

According to Deeone, when Don Jazzy gave money to Bobrisky, it was seen as bad, but the same Don Jazzy gave him money, and he saw it as good. The comedian called the music boss a petty person for the donation to VDM.

Deeone said that VDM had now resorted to praying for Don Jazzy with the same mouth he used to curse him in the past.

In his words:

“I am disappointed in Don Jazzy don collect money from Don Jazzy o. ‘Don Jazzy I am highly disappointed in you’ he don collect money from am o. So that means this Don Jazzy na good person, he no dey look whether you yourself you be evil person. Can you imagine? Because when Don Jazzy gave Bobrisky money wey Bobrisky put am online, VDM come outside say ‘I’m disappointed, Don Jazzy look at what you are supporting’. This Don Jazzy na very petty person o, he no talk, he just look am say ‘you, you’re not the one speaking, it is poverty’, he just quiet. When VDM need money for his NGO na so he give am N100 million! VDM never see that kain money before, he report himself ‘please o, I’m not into money laundering, Zenith Bank investigate’."

Deeone noted that this was a good lesson for everybody, noting how VDM quickly prayed for the same Don Jazzy he had insulted.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Deeone taunts VDM

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens who had things to say about Deeone’s video on Don Jazzy and VDM. Read them below:

choicejj04:

“Best video on this issue 😂😂🙌.”

hallofkay:

“But he actually said in that video you’re referencing that when the time comes all those names should better donate for a good cause o, when e calls on them. Say na when dem no drop, him and dem go get issue. So it is just clear you love antagonizing VDM.”

stellaogoo:

“U speak the truth my brother.”

Cuteaijayy:

“E shock me too o as he collect the money😂😂😂but he dey run mouth for bob😂😂😂.”

ellasuitable:

“Why are you Haterz crying 😂?”

lawson.tam2x:

“The money is not for VDM to consume. You no hear say na NGO? try get sense.”

omoye_daniella:

“But he’s saying the truth na.”

Officialmayor1:

“The truth must prevail no matter what my brother.”

Official_saintgabriel:

“The money was for a good cause.”

Otse_organic_skincare:

“ABEG GET OUT, he corrected him shikena.”

Nkay_u:

“You’re not the one speaking, it is poverty got me laughing 😂😂😂😂.”

Bighommie_lufi:

““You’re not the one speaking, it is poverty” 😂😂.”

Bee_official1234:

““It is poverty” Deone you have bad mouth with style o😂.”

Radiogad slams VDM

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Radiogad slammed Verydarkman for taking a swipe at the celebrities who donated money to Bobrisky.

The critic had called out Don Jazzy, Funke Akindele and others who gave millions to Bobrisky as the crossdresser posted it.

In a video, Radiogad gave Verydarkman a new name and said that he was just a hater because of what he said.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng