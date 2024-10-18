"No Panic Bros": Deeone Cries Out After Bobrisky Reacts To His Post Shading VDM
- Comedian Deeone has lamented about cross-dresser Bobrisky and noted that he has no business with him
- His statement was triggered by Bobrisky's comment on his video which he did against Verydarkman (VDM) for collecting Don Jazzy's N100m donation
- Some followers of Deeone slammed him for the video distancing himself from Bobrisky and added that they are not his fans
Comedian Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, has expressed fear after cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, reacted to his post on Instagram.
In the post, Deeone tackled media personality, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), after he received N100m donation for his non-governmental organisation from music producer Michael Ajere, aka Don Jazzy.
Deeone recalled when Don Jazzy had given some money to Bobrisky when he was in prison, and VDM said he was disappointed in him for that act. The comedian felt VDM ought not to have collected Don Jazzy's donation.
Deeone Digs Deeper Into Real Purpose of Don Jazzy’s Donation to VDM's NGO: "What if na to Pay Fine?"
Bobrisky laughed in the comments of Deeone's video, and this made the latter announce to his fans that he has nothing to do with the cross-dresser. Besides, he was not paid to do the video against VDM and he was aware the media personality and Bobrisky were enemies.
However, followers of Deeone said they were not his fans, and they described his video complaining about Bobrisky's comment as childish.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to Deeone's statement against Bobrisky
Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Dee-One's video below:
@tina_glam_hair:
"This post is so childish."
@joeyy_gram:
"Who give you fans? You have IG followers not fans mr man."
@lush_berry96:
"Deeone sharap… so someone shouldn’t comment on your post again. This is childish abeg."
@mcojb:
"The fear of Bob is the beginning of wisdom."
@toniaberry_55:
"Disclaimer Abeg ooo we nor no am, no panic bros, we dey for you."
Source: Legit.ng