"No Panic Bros": Deeone Cries Out After Bobrisky Reacts To His Post Shading VDM

Comedian Deeone has lamented about cross-dresser Bobrisky and noted that he has no business with him

His statement was triggered by Bobrisky's comment on his video which he did against Verydarkman (VDM) for collecting Don Jazzy's N100m donation

Some followers of Deeone slammed him for the video distancing himself from Bobrisky and added that they are not his fans

Comedian Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, has expressed fear after cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, reacted to his post on Instagram.

In the post, Deeone tackled media personality, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), after he received N100m donation for his non-governmental organisation from music producer Michael Ajere, aka Don Jazzy.

Deeone recalled when Don Jazzy had given some money to Bobrisky when he was in prison, and VDM said he was disappointed in him for that act. The comedian felt VDM ought not to have collected Don Jazzy's donation.

Bobrisky laughed in the comments of Deeone's video, and this made the latter announce to his fans that he has nothing to do with the cross-dresser. Besides, he was not paid to do the video against VDM and he was aware the media personality and Bobrisky were enemies.

However, followers of Deeone said they were not his fans, and they described his video complaining about Bobrisky's comment as childish.

Reactions to Deeone's statement against Bobrisky

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Dee-One's video below:

@tina_glam_hair:

"This post is so childish."

@joeyy_gram:

"Who give you fans? You have IG followers not fans mr man."

@lush_berry96:

"Deeone sharap… so someone shouldn’t comment on your post again. This is childish abeg."

@mcojb:

"The fear of Bob is the beginning of wisdom."

@toniaberry_55:

"Disclaimer Abeg ooo we nor no am, no panic bros, we dey for you."

Deeone taunts VDM for collecting Don Jazzy's N100M

Legit.ng earlier reported that Deeone had fired shots at VeryDarkMan for accepting Don Jazzy’s N100 million donation.

Recall that VDM had criticised Don Jazzy and other celebrities for donating money to Bobrisky when he was sentenced to jail.

Deeone reacted to VDM’s change of heart after receiving the large sum from the Mavin Records boss.

